Freeform's 25 Days of Christmas Returns for 2026 with "A Very Jonas Christmas Movie," "Mickey's Home Alone" and "That Thrifting Show with Lara Spencer: Holiday Edition"

Freeform’s annual holiday event runs through December 25, with classics on the lineup throughout the month.

We know that the spirit of the season is almost upon us, as Freeform has shared the schedule for their annual 25 Days of Christmas event.

What’s Happening:

Freeform’s annual holiday event, 25 Days of Christmas, is set to kick off for the year on Tuesday, December 1.

Perennial holiday favorites, such as Home Alone, The Santa Clause trilogy and the Ice Age films, will be a part of the festivities – alongside festive family classics such as Frozen, Eloise at Christmastime,” “Frosty the Snowman, and more.

A special holiday edition of That Thrifting Show with Lara Spencer will premiere on December 3, as two teams go hunting for vintage treasures to transform empty spaces into festive family rooms.

This year will see the network premiere of A Very Jonas Christmas Movie on December 7, as well as the new special Mickey's Home Alone.

Check out the full lineup for Freeform’s 25 Days of Christmas below.

Tuesday, Dec. 1

7:00 a.m. EST/PST – “Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish”

10:30 a.m. EST/PST – “The Little Drummer Boy” (1968)

11:05 a.m. EST/PST – “Miracle on 34th Street” (1994)

1:45 p.m. EST/PST – “Disney’s A Christmas Carol”

3:50 p.m. EST/PST – “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch” (2018)

5:50 p.m. EST/PST – “Home Alone”

8:20 p.m. EST/PST – “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”

12:00 a.m. EST/PST – “I’ll Be Home for Christmas” (1998)

Wednesday, Dec. 2

7:00 a.m. EST/PST – “Life-Size 2: A Christmas Eve”

10:30 a.m. EST/PST – “Ice Age: A Mammoth Christmas” (Freeform Premiere)

11:00 a.m. EST/PST – “The Wonderful World of Disney: Holiday Spectacular” (2026)

1:00 p.m. EST/PST – “Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas”

2:30 p.m. EST/PST – “Arthur Christmas”

4:30 p.m. EST/PST – “The Santa Clause”

6:35 p.m. EST/PST – “The Santa Clause 2”

9:00 p.m. EST/PST – “The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause”

12:00 a.m. EST/PST – “Disney’s A Christmas Carol”

Thursday, Dec. 3



7:00 a.m. EST/PST – “Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas Is You”

10:30 a.m. EST/PST – “Prep & Landing” (Disney Animated)

11:00 a.m. EST/PST – “Arthur Christmas”

1:00 p.m. EST/PST – “Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas”

2:30 p.m. EST/PST – “Miracle on 34th Street” (1994)

5:00 p.m. EST/PST – “Home Alone”

7:25 p.m. EST/PST – “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”

10:00 p.m. EST/PST – “That Thrifting Show with Lara Spencer: Holiday Edition – Sleigh the Family Room!”

12:00 a.m. EST/PST – “The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause”

Friday, Dec. 4

7:00 a.m. EST/PST – “Kung Fu Panda Holiday”

7:30 a.m. EST/PST – “Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (2000)

10:00 a.m. EST/PST – “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch” (2018)

12:00 p.m. EST/PST – “Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (2000)

2:40 p.m. EST/PST – “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch” (2018)

4:40 p.m. EST/PST – “Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (2000)

7:20 p.m. EST/PST – “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch” (2018)

9:20 p.m. EST/PST – “Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (2000)

12:00 a.m. EST/PST – “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch” (2018)

Saturday, Dec. 5

7:00 a.m. EST/PST – “Disney’s A Christmas Carol”

9:00 a.m. EST/PST – “Home Alone”

11:30 a.m. EST/PST – “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”

2:00 p.m. EST/PST – “The Santa Clause”

4:05 p.m. EST/PST – “The Santa Clause 2”

6:35 p.m. EST/PST – “The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause”

8:40 p.m. EST/PST – “Frosty the Snowman”

9:15 p.m. EST/PST – “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer”

10:20 p.m. EST/PST – “Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town”

11:25 p.m. EST/PST – “Arthur Christmas”

1:30 a.m. EST/PST – “The Little Drummer Boy” (1968)

Sunday, Dec. 6

7:00 a.m. EST/PST – “Cricket on the Hearth”

8:00 a.m. EST/PST – “Santa Buddies: The Legend of Santa Paws”

10:00 a.m. EST/PST – “The Search for Santa Paws”

12:00 p.m. EST/PST – “Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups”

2:00 p.m. EST/PST – “Arthur Christmas”

4:05 p.m. EST/PST – “Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town”

5:10 p.m. EST/PST – “Frosty the Snowman”

5:45 p.m. EST/PST – “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer”

6:50 p.m. EST/PST – “Home Alone”

9:20 p.m. EST/PST – “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”

12:00 a.m. EST/PST – “Home Alone 3”

Monday, Dec. 7

7:00 a.m. EST/PST – “Santa Buddies: The Legend of Santa Paws”

10:30 a.m. EST/PST – “That Thrifting Show with Lara Spencer: Holiday Edition – Sleigh the Family Room!”

11:30 a.m. EST/PST – “Home Alone”

1:55 p.m. EST/PST – “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”

4:30 p.m. EST/PST – “The Santa Clause”

6:35 p.m. EST/PST – “The Santa Clause 2”

9:00 p.m. EST/PST – “A Very Jonas Christmas Movie” (Freeform Premiere)

12:00 a.m. EST/PST – “Ice Age: Continental Drift”

Tuesday, Dec. 8

7:00 a.m. EST/PST – “The Search for Santa Paws”

10:30 a.m. EST/PST – “The Legend of Frosty the Snowman”

12:00 p.m. EST/PST – “Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas”

1:30 p.m. EST/PST – “Eloise at Christmastime”

3:30 p.m. EST/PST – “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas”

5:10 p.m. EST/PST – “Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town”

6:15 p.m. EST/PST – “The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause”

8:20 p.m. EST/PST – “Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (2000)

12:00 a.m. EST/PST – “Ice Age: Collision Course”

Wednesday, Dec. 9

7:00 a.m. EST/PST – “Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups”

10:30 a.m. EST/PST – “Kung Fu Panda Holiday”

11:00 a.m. EST/PST – “Cricket on the Hearth”

12:00 p.m. EST/PST – “Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town”

1:05 p.m. EST/PST – “Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (2000)

3:45 p.m. EST/PST – “Home Alone”

6:15 p.m. EST/PST – “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”

8:55 p.m. EST/PST – “Disney’s A Christmas Carol”

12:00 a.m. EST/PST – “Home Alone 3”

Thursday, Dec. 10

7:00 a.m. EST/PST – “Eloise at Christmastime”

10:30 a.m. EST/PST – “The Little Drummer Boy” (1968)

11:00 a.m. EST/PST – “Home Alone”

1:25 p.m. EST/PST – “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”

4:00 p.m. EST/PST – “Disney’s A Christmas Carol”

6:00 p.m. EST/PST – “Frozen” (Disney Animated)

8:25 p.m. EST/PST – “Frozen II” (Disney Animated)

10:30 p.m. EST/PST – “Olaf’s Frozen Adventure” (Disney Animated)

12:00 a.m. EST/PST – “I’ll Be Home for Christmas” (1998)

Friday, Dec. 11

7:00 a.m. EST/PST – “The Santa Clause”

9:00 a.m. EST/PST – “The Santa Clause 2”

11:00 a.m. EST/PST – “The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause”

1:00 p.m. EST/PST – “The Santa Clause”

3:05 p.m. EST/PST – “The Santa Clause 2”

5:30 p.m. EST/PST – “The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause”

7:30 p.m. EST/PST – “The Santa Clause”

9:35 p.m. EST/PST – “The Santa Clause 2”

12:00 a.m. EST/PST – “The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause”

Saturday, Dec. 12

7:00 a.m. EST/PST – “Ice Age”

8:55 a.m. EST/PST – “Ice Age: The Meltdown”

11:00 a.m. EST/PST – “Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs”

1:05 p.m. EST/PST – “Ice Age: A Mammoth Christmas”

1:35 p.m. EST/PST – “Noelle” (2019)

3:40 p.m. EST/PST – “Miracle on 34th Street” (1994)

6:15 p.m. EST/PST – “Home Alone”

8:45 p.m. EST/PST – “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”

11:25 p.m. EST/PST – “Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (2000)

Sunday, Dec. 13

7:00 a.m. EST/PST – “Merry Madagascar”

7:30 a.m. EST/PST – “Home Alone”

10:00 a.m. EST/PST – “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”

12:35 p.m. EST/PST – “The Santa Clause”

2:40 p.m. EST/PST – “The Santa Clause 2”

5:10 p.m. EST/PST – “The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause”

7:15 p.m. EST/PST – “Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (2000)

9:55 p.m. EST/PST – “Disney’s A Christmas Carol”

12:00 a.m. EST/PST – “Eloise at Christmastime”

Monday, Dec. 14

7:00 a.m. EST/PST – “Snow”

10:30 a.m. EST/PST – “Home Alone 3”

12:30 p.m. EST/PST – “Cricket on the Hearth”

1:30 p.m. EST/PST – “Toy Story That Time Forgot” (Disney-Pixar)

2:00 p.m. EST/PST – “Miracle on 34th Street” (1994)

4:35 p.m. EST/PST – “Disney’s A Christmas Carol”

6:40 p.m. EST/PST – “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas”

8:20 p.m. EST/PST – “Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (2000)

12:00 a.m. EST/PST – “The Santa Clause”

Tuesday, Dec. 15

7:00 a.m. EST/PST – “Snow 2: Brain Freeze”

10:30 a.m. EST/PST – “Toy Story That Time Forgot” (Disney-Pixar)

11:00 a.m. EST/PST – “I’ll Be Home for Christmas” (1998)

1:05 p.m. EST/PST – “Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (2000)

3:45 p.m. EST/PST – “Home Alone”

6:15 p.m. EST/PST – “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”

8:55 p.m. EST/PST – “Noelle” (2019)

12:00 a.m. EST/PST – “The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause”

Wednesday, Dec. 16

7:00 a.m. EST/PST – “That Thrifting Show with Lara Spencer: Holiday Edition – Sleigh the Family Room!”

8:00 a.m. EST/PST – “Prep & Landing” (Disney Animated)

8:30 a.m. EST/PST – “Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas”

10:00 a.m. EST/PST – “Santa Buddies: The Legend of Santa Paws”

12:05 p.m. EST/PST – “The Search for Santa Paws”

2:10 p.m. EST/PST – “Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups”

4:10 p.m. EST/PST – “A Very Jonas Christmas Movie”

6:10 p.m. EST/PST – “The Santa Clause”

8:20 p.m. EST/PST – “The Santa Clause 2”

10:50 p.m. EST/PST – “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas”

12:30 a.m. EST/PST – “The Legend of Frosty the Snowman”

Thursday, Dec. 17

7:00 a.m. EST/PST – “The Legend of Frosty the Snowman”

8:30 a.m. EST/PST – “Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas Is You”

10:30 a.m. EST/PST – “Eloise at Christmastime”

12:30 p.m. EST/PST – “Miracle on 34th Street” (1994)

3:05 p.m. EST/PST – “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas”

4:45 p.m. EST/PST – “Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (2000)

7:20 p.m. EST/PST – “Disney’s A Christmas Carol”

9:25 p.m. EST/PST – “The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause”

11:30 p.m. EST/PST – “Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (2000)

Friday, Dec. 18

7:00 a.m. EST/PST – “Home Alone 3”

9:00 a.m. EST/PST – “Home Alone”

11:25 a.m. EST/PST – “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”

2:00 p.m. EST/PST – “Home Alone”

4:25 p.m. EST/PST – “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”

7:00 p.m. EST/PST – “Home Alone”

9:25 p.m. EST/PST – “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”

12:00 a.m. EST/PST – “Home Alone 3”

Saturday, Dec. 19

7:00 a.m. EST/PST – “Eloise at Christmastime”

9:00 a.m. EST/PST – “Arthur Christmas”

11:00 a.m. EST/PST – “Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas”

12:30 p.m. EST/PST – “Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas”

2:00 p.m. EST/PST – “Mickey’s Home Alone” (Freeform Premiere)

2:35 p.m. EST/PST – “Disney’s A Christmas Carol”

4:40 p.m. EST/PST – “Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (2000)

7:20 p.m. EST/PST – “The Santa Clause”

9:30 p.m. EST/PST – “The Santa Clause 2”

12:00 a.m. EST/PST – “The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause”

Sunday, Dec. 20

7:00 a.m. EST/PST – “Arthur Christmas”

9:05 a.m. EST/PST – “I’ll Be Home for Christmas” (1998)

11:05 a.m. EST/PST – “Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (2000)

1:45 p.m. EST/PST – “Home Alone”

4:15 p.m. EST/PST – “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”

6:55 p.m. EST/PST – “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas”

8:35 p.m. EST/PST – “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer”

9:40 p.m. EST/PST – “Frosty the Snowman”

10:15 p.m. EST/PST – “Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town”

11:20 p.m. EST/PST – “Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (2000)

Monday, Dec. 21

7:00 a.m. EST/PST – “Eloise at Christmastime”

10:30 a.m. EST/PST – “Ice Age: A Mammoth Christmas”

11:00 a.m. EST/PST – “Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas”

12:30 p.m. EST/PST – “Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (2000)

3:10 p.m. EST/PST – “Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town”

4:15 p.m. EST/PST – “Frosty the Snowman”

4:50 p.m. EST/PST – “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer”

5:55 p.m. EST/PST – “Home Alone”

8:25 p.m. EST/PST – “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”

12:00 a.m. EST/PST – “Disney’s A Christmas Carol”

Tuesday, Dec. 22

7:00 a.m. EST/PST – “I’ll Be Home for Christmas” (1998)

10:30 a.m. EST/PST – “That Thrifting Show with Lara Spencer: Holiday Edition – Sleigh the Family Room!”

11:30 a.m. EST/PST – “Olaf’s Frozen Adventure” (Disney Animated)

12:00 p.m. EST/PST – “Miracle on 34th Street” (1994)

2:35 p.m. EST/PST – “Disney’s A Christmas Carol”

4:40 p.m. EST/PST – “The Santa Clause”

6:50 p.m. EST/PST – “The Santa Clause 2”

9:20 p.m. EST/PST – “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer”

10:25 p.m. EST/PST – “Frosty the Snowman”

12:00 a.m. EST/PST – “The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause”

Wednesday, Dec. 23

7:00 a.m. EST/PST – “Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish”

10:30 a.m. EST/PST – “Merry Madagascar”

11:00 a.m. EST/PST – “Toy Story That Time Forgot” (Disney-Pixar)

11:30 a.m. EST/PST – “Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas”

1:00 p.m. EST/PST – “Mickey’s Home Alone”

1:35 p.m. EST/PST – “Frosty the Snowman”

2:10 p.m. EST/PST – “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer”

3:15 p.m. EST/PST – “Home Alone”

5:45 p.m. EST/PST – “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”

8:20 p.m. EST/PST – “Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (2000)

12:00 a.m. EST/PST – “Eloise at Christmastime”

Thursday, Dec. 24

7:00 a.m. EST/PST – “Disney’s A Christmas Carol”

10:30 a.m. EST/PST – “Toy Story That Time Forgot” (Disney-Pixar)

11:00 a.m. EST/PST – “The Santa Clause”

1:05 p.m. EST/PST – “The Santa Clause 2”

3:35 p.m. EST/PST – “The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause”

5:40 p.m. EST/PST – “Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (2000)

8:15 p.m. EST/PST – “Frosty the Snowman”

8:50 p.m. EST/PST – “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer”

9:55 p.m. EST/PST – “Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town”

12:00 a.m. EST/PST – “Arthur Christmas”

Friday, Dec. 25

7:00 a.m. EST/PST – “Arthur Christmas”

10:30 a.m. EST/PST – “The Little Drummer Boy” (1968)

11:00 a.m. EST/PST – “Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town”

12:00 p.m. EST/PST – “Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade” (2026)

2:00 p.m. EST/PST – “Disney’s A Christmas Carol”

4:10 p.m. EST/PST – “Frosty the Snowman”

4:45 p.m. EST/PST – “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer”

5:50 p.m. EST/PST – “Home Alone”

8:20 p.m. EST/PST – “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”

12:00 a.m. EST/PST – “I’ll Be Home for Christmas” (1998)