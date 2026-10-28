John Stamos and the California Sound Replacing The Beach Boys at EPCOT's Eat to the Beat Concert Series

As the 2026 Eat to the Beat concert series at the EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival goes into its final weeks, there's been a change up in one of the last bands that will perform this year.

What's Happening:

The Eat to the Beat concert series has been underway since late August, but will now have a change up to its long list of musical artists, with John Stamos and the California Sound replacing the previously announced Beach Boys for the November 11 and 12th dates of the concert portion of the EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival.

The Beach Boys were announced as part of the full lineup back in June, but since then, the band's co-founder and one remaining original member, Mike Love, has faced health issues.

Though never an official member of the Beach Boys, John Stamos has been a frequent part of their touring group since the 1980s, including at recent shows, and the known Disney superfan likely would have already been a part of the EPCOT dates they had scheduled, making for an easier swap than it might have been.

After video of Love at a recent concert caused public questions about his condition, Stamos posted about the situation on Instagram, writing " My beloved friend, father figure, musical hero and mentor, Mike Love, is facing serious health challenges. We hope he’ll be doing what he loves for years to come, but we don’t know what the future holds. We have tonight."

2026 EPCOT Eat to the Beat Concert Series Schedule

August August 27 – Evolution: Motown August 28-31 – Hanson

September September 1-3 – Evolution: Motown September 4-5 – The War and Treaty (EPCOT debut) September 6-7 – Yellowcard September 8-10 – Fly Guys September 11-12 – Couch (EPCOT debut) September 13-14 – Fitz and The Tantrums (EPCOT debut) September 15-17 – Latin Ambition September 18-19 – MercyMe September 20-21 – Grupo Manía (EPCOT debut) September 22-24 – Metro Latino Band September 25-27 – Element September 28-29 – New Found Glory September 30 – Smash Mouth

October October 1 – Smash Mouth October 2-4 – Champagne Orchestra October 5-6 – Rey Ruiz (EPCOT debut) October 7-8 – Tiffany October 9-11 – Viva Latina October 12-13 – The Fray October 14-15 – STARSHIP featuring Mickey Thomas October 16-18 – Jaclyn Hayden October 19-20 – Ben Rector October 21-22 – Allen Stone (EPCOT debut) October 23-25 – SoundUp October 26-27 – Lauren Alaina (EPCOT debut) October 28-29 – Bowling For Soup October 30-November 1 – Southbound

November November 2-3 – Boyz II Men November 4-5 – Big Head Todd and The Monsters (EPCOT debut) November 6-8 – M-80's November 9-10 – Grace Potter (EPCOT debut) November 11-12 – John Stamos and the California Sound November 13-16: The Hooligans



