Disney Channel Classic "Halloweentown" Getting a Fifth Movie

But the real question is which Marnie will return!

Didn’t you hear, Halloweentown is cool! So cool that it’s getting a fifth movie!

What’s Happening:

The Wrap is reporting a fifth Halloweentown movie is in early development for Disney Channel and Disney+, 20 years after the franchise's fourth installment.

Lily Houghton and Ryan Koehn are developing the script, based on characters created by original Halloweentown writer Paul Bernbaum.

It is currently unknown whether original cast members, including Kimberly J. Brown or Sara Paxton, will return.

Houghton previously wrote the horror comedy Forbidden Fruits and produced Netflix's upcoming YA horror series The Body.

Koehn previously worked as a writer on the Gossip Girl reboot, along with The Mad Whale, Homeschooled and As Night Comes.

The Halloweentown franchise has accumulated over 160 million hours streamed globally on Disney+, with the original film ranking among the platform's top 10 most-watched Halloween movies last October.

The franchise debuted in 1998, following teenager Marnie Piper as she discovers her family's magical heritage.

Kimberly J. Brown portrayed Marnie in the first three films before Sara Paxton took over the role in 2006's Return to Halloweentown.

Maybe they can somehow incorporate both Marnie’s into the new sequel!

Unfortunately, we will not see the return of Aggie, who was portrayed by the legendary Debbie Reynolds.

Reynolds played Aggie Cromwell through all four of the original films.

All four Halloweentown movies are currently available to stream on Disney+.

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