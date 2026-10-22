Disney Channel Classic "Halloweentown" Getting a Fifth Movie
But the real question is which Marnie will return!
Didn’t you hear, Halloweentown is cool! So cool that it’s getting a fifth movie!
What’s Happening:
- The Wrap is reporting a fifth Halloweentown movie is in early development for Disney Channel and Disney+, 20 years after the franchise's fourth installment.
- Lily Houghton and Ryan Koehn are developing the script, based on characters created by original Halloweentown writer Paul Bernbaum.
- It is currently unknown whether original cast members, including Kimberly J. Brown or Sara Paxton, will return.
- Houghton previously wrote the horror comedy Forbidden Fruits and produced Netflix's upcoming YA horror series The Body.
- Koehn previously worked as a writer on the Gossip Girl reboot, along with The Mad Whale, Homeschooled and As Night Comes.
- The Halloweentown franchise has accumulated over 160 million hours streamed globally on Disney+, with the original film ranking among the platform's top 10 most-watched Halloween movies last October.
- The franchise debuted in 1998, following teenager Marnie Piper as she discovers her family's magical heritage.
- Kimberly J. Brown portrayed Marnie in the first three films before Sara Paxton took over the role in 2006's Return to Halloweentown.
- Maybe they can somehow incorporate both Marnie’s into the new sequel!
- Unfortunately, we will not see the return of Aggie, who was portrayed by the legendary Debbie Reynolds.
- Reynolds played Aggie Cromwell through all four of the original films.
- All four Halloweentown movies are currently available to stream on Disney+.
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