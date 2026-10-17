Celebrate Halloween with All the Chibi Friends in Disney Channel's Latest "Chibi Tiny Tales" Short
It's a spooky gathering of all the current and past series represented in Chibi form.
It's Halloween and all the Chibis from Disney Channel's Chibiverse have arrived for some spooky fun in the latest Chibi Tiny Tales short.
What's Happening:
- The latest edition of Disney Channel's Chibi Tiny Tales shorts has arrived, and the gang's all here as they get ready to celebrate the spookiest season of all to thank viewers and wish them a Happy Halloween.
- And when we say that everyone is here - we mean it. Current animated series on Disney Channel and even shows that have come and gone are all represented in Chibi form in the new short, including Kiff, The Owl House, DuckTales, Gravity Falls, Phineas and Ferb, Star Vs. The Forces of Evil, The Ghost and Molly McGee, Amphibia, and more all featured here.
- Even some of the live action fun that has been adapted previously into Chibi form, like Disney Channel's ZOMBIES, makes an appearance - as does one of the newest animated series to arrive on Disney+, The Doomies.
- Throughout the short, little vignettes and moments feature the characters together enjoying the Halloween holiday in fun and humorous little bits.
- Check out all the Halloween fun in the short below.
- Chibi Tiny Tales is a comedy short series featured on Disney Channel. Following Big Chibi 6: The Shorts, various Disney Channel shows and movies would follow suit in Chibi format. The interstitials started airing on June 7, 2020, starting with one of the Disney Channel shows: Amphibia. On October 4, 2020, Disney Channel uploaded As Told by Chibi featuring Halloweentown, a Disney Channel Original Movie that was the first film to be in Chibi format.
- You can also catch up with previous Chibi Tiny Tales shorts over at our Chibi Tiny Tales landing.
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