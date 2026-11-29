Alex Celebrates a Hallmark Holiday at Disney Springs in This Week's "Laughing Place On Location"
The Hallmark Channel original is now streaming
In this week's episode of Laughing Place On Location, Alex heads to Disney Springs at Walt Disney World for the premiere of Hallmark Channel's original movie Holiday Ever After: A Disney World Wish Come True.
What's Happening:
- In our weekly web series, Laughing Place On Location, Laughing Place reporters take you wherever the action is in and around the world of Disney.
- This week, join Alex as he heads to Disney Springs, where Hallmark celebrated its first movie filmed at Walt Disney World with a red carpet premiere.
- Hear from the cast and producers as they share what it was like to film at the Most Magical Place on Earth.
- This includes appearances by Lacey Chabert, Travis Van Winkle, Christy Carlson Romano, Richard Kind, Taegen Burns, Justin Bruening, Levi Sternshein, and executive producers Jennifer Aspen and David Wulf.
- Alex also meets Make-A-Wish recipient Ceci. Hallmark movies comforted her throughout her medical journey, and her wish to appear in one came true when she spent a day on set at Walt Disney World as an extra.
- Inside the screening, Walt Disney World Ambassador Phelicia Blake, Disney Springs Vice President Debbie Hart, and Hallmark President Darren Abbott introduce the movie.
- Check out Alex's adventure now.
- Don't forget to check out Lacey Chabert's Belle-inspired red carpet gown, a first look at the 2027 Disney Fairy Tale Weddings collection by Allure Bridals.
- Some of the other places we've taken you On Location to so far this season include:
- New episodes of Laughing Place On Location are released every Sunday at 7:00 a.m. PT.
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