Maxon Explores the Future of Disneyland Resort in This Week's "Laughing Place On Location"
What project are you most excited about?
This week, Laughing Place On Location dreams of tomorrow, exploring the ongoing construction projects announced for the Disneyland Resort.
What’s Happening:
- In our weekly web series, Laughing Place On Location, Laughing Place reporters take you wherever the action is in and around the world of Disney.
- This week, Maxon explores the Disneyland Resort’s future projects, checking out construction from the ground and sky across Disneyland, Disney California Adventure, and Downtown Disney.
- Disneyland Resort has a bright future ahead, with plenty to look forward to. This includes:
- The massive Eastern Gateway redevelopment project.
- The out-of-this-world Pandora expansion coming to Disney California Adventure.
- Two superhero-sized thrill rides coming to Avengers Campus with Stark Flight Lab and Avengers Infinity Defense.
- Coco’s new boat ride heading to Pixar Pier, which is also the first ride to be inspired by the film.
- Disneyland’s massive re-imagining of Tomorrowland.
- Check out the full-circle construction tour below.
- Some of the other places we’ve taken you On Location to so far this season include:
- New episodes of Laughing Place On Location are released every Sunday at 7:00 AM PT.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
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