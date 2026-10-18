"Laughing Place On Location" Highlights Disney's Biggest Reveals at New York Comic Con 2026
This week, Alex guides us through all of Disney's panels at New York Comic Con 2026.
This week, Laughing Place On Location heads to New York, specifically for New York Comic Con, to check out all of the Disney panels and fun.
What's Happening:
- In our weekly web series, Laughing Place On Location, Laughing Place reporters take you wherever the action is in and around the world of Disney.
- Cameras weren’t allowed inside the panels at New York Comic Con 2026, so Alex recaps the week’s biggest news and finds out what fans were most excited about.
- Marvel Television and Marvel Animation revealed the new spy thriller Zodiac, three more Marvel Zombies specials, first footage from X-Men ‘97 Season 3, a January 13 date for Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 2, and a Defenders reunion for the final season of Daredevil: Born Again.
- They also screened the first episode of VisionQuest, now streaming on Disney+.
- We also look back at Walker Scobell’s Percy Jackson Season 3 preview, Futurama’s holiday special tease, Bob’s Burgers’ new Christmas short, the costumes of American Horror Story: 13, Whalefall (now in theaters), and a career-spanning conversation with Idina Menzel.
- For much more from New York Comic Con, be sure to peruse our NYCC 2026 tag.
- Some of the other places we’ve taken you On Location to so far this season include:
- New episodes of Laughing Place On Location are released every Sunday at 7:00 a.m. PT.
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