"Laughing Place On Location" Highlights Disney's Biggest Reveals at New York Comic Con 2026

This week, Laughing Place On Location heads to New York, specifically for New York Comic Con, to check out all of the Disney panels and fun.

What's Happening:

In our weekly web series, Laughing Place On Location, Laughing Place reporters take you wherever the action is in and around the world of Disney.

Cameras weren’t allowed inside the panels at New York Comic Con 2026, so Alex recaps the week’s biggest news and finds out what fans were most excited about.

They also screened the first episode of VisionQuest, now streaming on Disney+ .

We also look back at Walker Scobell’s Percy Jackson Season 3 preview, Futurama ’s holiday special tease, Bob’s Burgers’ new Christmas short, the costumes of American Horror Story : 13, Whalefall (now in theaters), and a career-spanning conversation with Idina Menzel.