Disney was Hallmark’s first licensed greeting card back in 1931, and the card company had storefronts on Main Street, U.S.A., at both Disneyland (1960-1985) and Magic Kingdom (1974-1985). In a partnership nearly a century in the making, it feels fitting that Hallmark Channel made the first full-length film set at the Walt Disney World Resort. Holiday Ever After: A Disney World Wish Come True premieres Saturday, November 28th, at 8/7c.

Boston news reporter Lindsey (Lacey Chabert) gets the assignment of a lifetime: an all-expenses-paid trip to Walt Disney World with her father (Richard Kind), sister (Christy Carlson Romano), and niece (Taegen Burns) at the holidays. The only problem: her itinerary keeps colliding with Philip (Travis Van Winkle), a date gone wrong that won’t go away. There with his brother (Bryce Durfee) and nephew (Asher Alexander), Philip is given a second chance to sweep Lindsey off her feet, with “the Most Magical Place on Earth” offering the perfect opportunities to woo her.



A perfect blend of the two brands, Holiday Ever After: A Disney World Wish Come True is a wholesome, low-stakes rom-com for the whole family. There’s a subplot for kids: Philip’s nephew, Jay, has an important letter he wants to deliver to Santa Claus, giving them a non-romance thread to follow. For teens, Lindsey’s niece Kiera finds her own spark with Troy (Levi Sternshein), who is there with his school choir to perform in EPCOT’s Candlelight Processional. And for viewers of a certain age, her widowed father Alan reconnects with the child inside on this unforgettable family vacation.

For Disney aficionados, Holiday Ever After is full of not-so-subtle Easter eggs, giving fans reasons to watch it again (it will stream on both Hallmark+ and Disney+ after it airs). Many appear through writer/director Ryan Landels’ dialogue, though some are visual. There are some genuinely funny moments in the film, but Disney Parks fans will catch some unintended humor in how carefully the script uses official names, like ‘Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort’ instead of just ‘the Polynesian.’ Disney Legend Jodi Benson (Ariel’s voice from The Little Mermaid) also makes a guest appearance.

There’s a reason why Lacey Chabert is Hallmark royalty at this point in her career, and she’s the perfect lead for this story. She effortlessly brings real-world Disney Princess energy, and Lindsey’s story leans into it with looks inspired by Cinderella and Jasmine, plus fairytale moments that will give anyone who grew up with the animated classics butterflies. Christy Carlson Romano (Even Stevens, Kim Possible, Cadet Kelly, Beauty and the Beast on Broadway) makes her triumphant return to the Disney-verse in a role that feels like a step toward, hopefully, Hallmark leading roles of her own.

If there’s a downside to Holiday Ever After: A Disney World Wish Come True, it’s that it occasionally feels like a commercial. It’s like watching the Disney Parks Christmas Day Parade, where the primary goal is to sell viewers on booking a vacation. Here, Hallmark gets their own ad space with product placement, including an ornament that is central to the plot. On the other hand, it also gives viewers gift ideas, especially for avid Hallmark Channel fans who love Disney. It’s not necessarily a bad thing, but it’s not particularly subtle.

Overall, Holiday Ever After: A Disney World Wish Come True exceeds whatever expectations you may have from this collaboration. It seems like the perfect fusion of two distinct brands whose Venn diagram intersects at cozy love stories and holiday magic. Whether you came for the Hallmark or the Disney, you get both, and they feel right together.

I give Holiday Ever After: A Disney World Wish Come True 4 out of 5 stars.

Holiday Ever After: A Disney World Wish Come True premieres Saturday, November 28th, at 8/7c on Hallmark Channel. The film begins streaming November 29th on Hallmark+, Disney+ and Hulu.