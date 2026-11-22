Brew Up Some Magic with Alex at the World Premiere of Disney’s "Hexed” in This Week’s “Laughing Place On Location”
Intention, Ignition, Inwitchification!
In this week’s episode of Laughing Place On Location, Alex heads to Hollywood for the world premiere of Walt Disney Animation Studios’ latest feature, Disney’s Hexed.
What’s Happening:
- In our weekly web series, Laughing Place On Location, Laughing Place reporters take you wherever the action is in and around the world of Disney.
- This week, Alex heads to the El Capitan Theatre for the world premiere of Disney’s Hexed, the 65th animated feature from Walt Disney Animation Studios.
- Before the screening, the premiere pre-party was full of magical activations, including hand tattoos, nails and hair extensions with Arctic Fox, fortune-telling from Babybel, Crayola’s new click crayons, and a glitter photo station.
- Alex also met two of the film’s stars: Billie, who will soon be meeting guests at both Disneyland and Walt Disney World, and her enchanted cauldron companion, Bucket, in what may be a once-in-a-lifetime meet-and-greet.
- The episode also features moments from the Hexed press junket, where Alex spoke with directors Fawn Veerasunthorn and Jason Hand, producers Roy Conli and Yvett Merino, and Academy Award-winning composer Kris Bowers.
- The filmmakers share what it was like to see the film with an audience for the first time, how Kris built the score around themes that grow with the characters, and why Henry Winkler’s Nigel became an ad-lib machine. Kris even plays the film’s flight-inspired main theme!
- Check out Alex’s adventure now!
- Disney’s Hexed opens exclusively in theaters on Wednesday, November 25. Be sure to keep an eye out for Alex’s review of the film and his full interviews with the filmmakers in the coming days.
- Some of the other places we’ve taken you On Location to so far this season include:
- New episodes of Laughing Place On Location are released every Sunday at 7:00 a.m. PT.