"Laughing Place On Location" Embarks on the Disney Wish to Learn All About the Disney Believe
This week, we head aboard one Disney Cruise Line ship to learn all about another!
This week, Laughing Place On Location heads aboard the Disney Wish to discover everything that is coming to the Disney Believe.
What's Happening:
- In our weekly web series, Laughing Place On Location, Laughing Place reporters take you wherever the action is in and around the world of Disney.
- Jeremiah and Maxon are your guides this week, taking you onboard the Disney Wish for a preview of all the things to come on Disney Cruise Line's next ship, the Disney Believe.
- You'll get to take part in a scavenger hunt held both on the ship and at Castaway Cay, explore the Disney Wish, and find out just what was announced for the new ship.
- For a complete rundown of everything announced for the Disney Believe, check out our dedicated roundup.
- After you've watched this week's episode, be sure to check out our vlogs from the first two days aboard the ship for an even more detailed look at the festivities.
- Some of the other places we’ve taken you On Location to so far this season include:
- Stay tuned for next week's episode, where we'll report on all the Disney happenings at New York Comic Con!
- New episodes of Laughing Place On Location are released every Sunday at 7:00 a.m. PT.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney Cruise travel planning
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