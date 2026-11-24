Disney's animated classics are full of magic users, but the ones called "witch" have been villains, from the Evil Queen in Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs and Mad Madam Mim in The Sword in the Stone to Ariel's sea witch nemesis, Ursula. That changes with Hexed, Disney Animation's 65th feature and the studio's first to make a witch its heroine.

Long ago, persecuted witches and wizards created a realm of their own called Hexe. On the eve of a rare Haven Moon, its lone flying witch was about to fulfill a long-awaited prophecy when she suddenly died. Now, with the next Haven Moon approaching, Queen Celeste (Jodie Foster) is believed to be the flying witch who can complete the spell, and all of Hexe is celebrating its arrival.

Enter Billie Doe (Hailee Steinfeld), a rebellious misfit who can't understand her straitlaced mother, Alice (Rashida Jones). When a charm she's been forced to wear her whole life "for protection" snaps off, Billie discovers untrained magic, stumbles through a portal to Hexe, and becomes the Queen's enemy the moment she takes to the sky. Suddenly, the question of who is Hexe's chosen one is up for grabs.

What follows is a madcap adventure wrapped around a heartfelt story about family legacy and healing old wounds. At times, Hexed leans on Disney tradition, with recognizable splashes of Tangled and Alice in Wonderland. But it's also a bold original in an era dominated by sequels, and it sticks the landing.

Directors Fawn Veerasunthorn (Wish) and Jason Hand (Moana 2), along with co-director Josie Trinidad (Zootopia+), have created a colorful world rich in lore and mythology. Hexe’s city center feels like the kind of environment Disney Parks would want to bring to life, while the character designs fit perfectly in the stylized world.

The film's greatest strength is the multi-generational story it keeps close to its chest. The mother-daughter dynamic is strengthened by the combined performance of Rashida Jones and the animators behind Alice, who deliver a sympathetic portrayal of a mother trying to do what’s right for her high-spirited daughter. The film’s central reveal recontextualizes everything that came before, the kind of turn that keeps audiences talking long after the credits roll. Since spoilers are bound to spread, Disney fans should try to see it early.

Marketing has leaned heavily on Beef Roger Crummchuk (Walton Goggins), a three-eyed humanoid cat familiar who serves as a kind of guide for Billie in Hexe. But the unexpected scene stealer is Bucket, a sentient cauldron who behaves like a puppy. From “sniffing” around to coming to Billie’s rescue, Bucket will charm all dog lovers.

Like Chicken Little before it, Hexed leans on needle drops, most of which suit Billie's rebellious streak. The soundtrack packs plenty of fun with bops like Queen's "I Want to Break Free," Dua Lipa's "Levitating," and Demi Lovato's "Confident." Still, Kris Bowers' score is the real musical standout, with a memorable flight score that audiences will be humming on the way home.

Decidedly modern yet classic, Hexed pays tribute to Disney Animation's past while embracing a present where magical stories compete with more irreverent fare from Illumination, DreamWorks, and others. That push to keep up is where it slightly falters. Overt references to Superman and Back to the Future break the timeless Disney bubble, pulling viewers out of Hexe and into the real world. They're forgivable, but noticeable.

Ultimately, Hexed has all the magic Disney Animation fans expect from the studio. Billie is an exciting, rootable heroine, Celeste is a fabulous villain, and Beef Roger is a fun twist on the animal sidekick. As families look for movies to see in theaters this holiday season, its efforts to appeal to legacy fans while daring to be different for a new generation feel like just what theaters need, even if its themes might have played more naturally around Halloween.

I give Hexed 4 out of 5 stars.

Hexed opens Wednesday, November 25th, exclusively in theaters.