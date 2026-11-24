Kilimanjaro Safaris to Offer New After Dark Experience During Holiday Peak Period
It will be quite different from the Sunset Safaris of the past.
Disney's Animal Kingdom is slated to once again bring back safaris that take place in the dusk and dark hours, introducing a new experience at Kilimanjaro Safaris for a limited time.
What's Happening:
- Kilimanjaro Safaris, the signature attraction of Disney's Animal Kingdom at Walt Disney World will once again take journeys after sunset in the weeks ahead.
- Devotees may recall that back in 2016, Kilimanjaro Safaris offered Sunset Safaris after dark. During these, a giant light grid was stationed on the savannah of the Harambe Wildlife Reserve to mimic what was dubbed "an eternal sunset," and also introduced some nocturnal animals to the adventure. This was part of a major push to keep Disney's Animal Kingdom open well into the evening hours that also arrived shortly before the debut of Pandora: The World of Avatar and the nighttime spectacular, Rivers of Light - itself preceded by The Jungle Book: Alive with Magic.
- While the experience never officially closed, the scaling back of the Sunset Safari occurred not too long after its debut, and disappeared entirely after the park closed in March of 2020 after the global COVID-19 pandemic.
- Starting in December and perfectly timed for the peak holiday season when Disney's Animal Kingdom will be open well into the darkness of the evening, a new experience will be tested that will once again see Kilimanjaro Safaris open after dark.
- Dubbed "Kilimanjaro Safaris: Twilight Tales," this new idea will be quite different from the Sunset Safaris of the past, and will instead take guests into the Harambe Wildlife Reserve after dark with two cast members. One will be driving the truck and another will be telling stories from the savannah, while also incorporating African folklore about the animals featured on the reserve.
- The new experience will be available for a limited time starting on December 20th and running through January 3, 2027.
- This is a fun trial experience, and is unclear if it will be carried over as a more permanent offering in the future.
- It should be once again noted that this is a limited-time test experience, and information about it will not be found on official channels. Guests visiting the park while the experience is being offered will find signage with additional information, and it is unclear at this time if there will be any additional information on the My Disney Experience app when the experience arrives.
- To visit Walt Disney World during the holidays or any other time of year, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel!
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