"Camp Rock 3" Bus Tour Featured in Our Latest "Laughing Place On Location"
And a stop at a gas station, for some reason.
Our latest Laughing Place On Location has arrived — so get on the bus.
What's Happening:
- In our weekly web series, Laughing Place On Location, Laughing Place reporters take you wherever the action is in and around the world of Disney.
- This week, Kyle stops in Saint Louis to check out the Camp Rock 3 bus tour.
- You'll also hear from the Jonas Brothers and Demi Lovato from the film's premiere in Los Angeles.
- And, just for fun, we'll make a quick trip to Wally's!
- Check out all the fun in our latest entry below.
- Some of the other places we’ve taken you On Location to so far this season include:
- In the coming weeks, you can expect episodes focusing on topics such as:
- D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event
- Halloween Time at the Disneyland Resort
- and more!
- New episodes of Laughing Place On Location are released every Sunday at 7:00 a.m. PT.
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