"Camp Rock 3" Bus Tour Featured in Our Latest "Laughing Place On Location"

And a stop at a gas station, for some reason.
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Our latest Laughing Place On Location has arrived — so get on the bus.

What's Happening:

  • In our weekly web series, Laughing Place On Location, Laughing Place reporters take you wherever the action is in and around the world of Disney.
  • This week, Kyle stops in Saint Louis to check out the Camp Rock 3 bus tour.
  • You'll also hear from the Jonas Brothers and Demi Lovato from the film's premiere in Los Angeles.
  • And, just for fun, we'll make a quick trip to Wally's!
  • Check out all the fun in our latest entry below.

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
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