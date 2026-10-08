Everything We Learned About the Disney Believe

From a world-first Encanto musical and new Frozen dining experience to new lounges, staterooms, and returning favorites, here's everything coming to the Disney Believe.

Disney Cruise Line has pulled back the curtain on the Disney Believe, revealing a massive lineup of new restaurants, lounges, entertainment, staterooms, family spaces, and returning favorites coming to the newest addition to the fleet.

The fourth ship in the Wish class, the Disney Believe will set sail on its maiden voyage December 18, 2027, from Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. General bookings will open October 19, 2026, with four- and five-night sailings to the Caribbean and The Bahamas planned for the new ship.

Inspired by the theme of believing in yourself, your dreams, and the promise of new horizons, the Disney Believe will combine brand-new experiences with familiar Disney Cruise Line favorites. Here's everything we learned during today's reveals.

Guests aboard the Disney Believe will be surrounded by all-new papercut-style artwork inspired by Disney stories including Moana, Coco, and Inside Out.

The ship will continue Disney Cruise Line's focus on spacious and family-friendly accommodations, with ample storage, roomy closets, elevated beds with under-bed storage, and the signature split-bath concept in most staterooms.

Approximately 70% of staterooms will feature verandahs, while more than 450 connecting doors will make it easier for larger families to stay together.

The ship will also feature four royal suites, including the Royal Reef Suites, inspired by The Little Mermaid, and the Royal Rose Suites, inspired by Beauty and the Beast.

Exclusive to the Disney Believe will be the Believe Tower Suite, a nearly 2,000-square-foot, two-story accommodation located inside the ship's forward funnel. The suite will sleep up to eight guests and feature two bedrooms, four-and-a-half bathrooms, floor-to-ceiling windows, and rooms inspired by the different themed lands of Magic Kingdom.

Read more about the Disney Believe staterooms and suites here.

One of the ship's biggest new dining announcements is Oaken's Table: A Frozen Family Feast, which will introduce an untold chapter of the Frozen story.

Tucked away in a forest, the restaurant will transport guests to a Scandinavian Sommerhus courtyard, where Oaken and his family will welcome guests to a festive meal. Throughout the experience, Oaken's cousins will perform reimagined versions of songs from the Frozen films. Guests will also get special appearances from Anna and Kristoff.

Read more about Oaken's Table: A Frozen Family Feast here.

The Disney Believe will also invite adults into the storybook world of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs at Wishing Well, a new lounge inspired by Disney Animation's 1937 classic.

The venue will feature three distinct settings. The bar will evoke a gothic castle, complete with a stained-glass art piece inspired by the castle windows. The seating area will resemble Snow White's castle courtyard, with white blossoms, red apples, and furnishings inspired by the colors of Snow White's gown.

A performance area will pay tribute to the Seven Dwarfs' cottage through hand-carved wood framing.

The lounge will offer cocktails, mocktails, spirits, coffees, activities, and live musical performances throughout the sailing.

Read more about Wishing Well here.

Two additional lounges will take guests in very different directions.

At Sea Notes, guests will enter an iridescent piano lounge inspired by Ariel's grotto from The Little Mermaid. A pearlescent piano will serve as the centerpiece, surrounded by contemporary design elements and whimsical nods to the film. The venue will offer cocktails and non-alcoholic beverages alongside nostalgic melodies.

Skygazers will take inspiration from an astronomer's laboratory, with towering bookshelves, astronomical instruments, celestial maps, and references to classic Disney stories. The pub will offer craft brews, specialty cocktails, and light bites, while also serving as a spot to watch live sports.

Read more about Sea Notes and Skygazers here.

The Disney Believe will also introduce Gazelle, an entertainment hub inspired by the bustling metropolis of Zootopia.

During the day, families can enjoy trivia, games, and immersive character encounters. At night, the venue will transition to adult-exclusive entertainment, silent discos, and variety acts.

For the first time aboard Disney Cruise Line, Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde will also star in a new family show at the venue, where guests will help the pair solve their latest case.

Read more about Gazelle here.

The Disney Believe will make history with the debut of the world's first stage adaptation of Encanto.

The production will take over the Walt Disney Theatre and follow Mirabel as she attempts to save her family and their magical home. The show will incorporate Colombian cultures through its costumes, scenic design, and traditional dance styles.

Fans can also expect songs from the film, including Lin-Manuel Miranda's "We Don't Talk About Bruno" and "Surface Pressure."

Read more about the "Encanto" Broadway-Style show here.

Joining Encanto in the Walt Disney Theatre will be Tangled: The Musical, which previously debuted aboard the Disney Magic.

For its Disney Believe run, the production will receive a reimagined set design and special effects created exclusively for the new ship.

The Broadway-style lineup will also include Disney Seas the Adventure, the Wish-class production featuring Disney and Pixar characters and beloved songs.

Read more about Tangled: The Musical on the Disney Believe here.

Don’t worry, there will be plenty of coffee! The Disney Believe will introduce two new cafés: Big Hero Sips and Café Kakamora.

Big Hero Sips will take guests to San Fransokyo with a warm and inviting coffee shop inspired by Big Hero 6. Café Kakamora will draw inspiration from Motunui and the mischievous coconut creatures from Moana.

Both locations will serve coffee, tea, and specialty beverages.

Read more about the Disney Believe's new coffee shops here.

Inside Out: Joyful Sweets

For dessert, guests can visit Inside Out: Joyful Sweets, a new shop inspired by the headquarters of Riley's emotions.

The space will feature larger-than-life sculptures of Joy, Sadness, Anxiety, and Envy, along with the "Sense of Self" structure from Inside Out 2.

The menu will include nearly 20 flavors of gelato and ice cream, daily handcrafted gelato specials, and an assortment of signature sweets.

Returning Disney Cruise Line Favorites

While the Disney Believe will introduce plenty of new experiences, several popular venues and activities will return.

1923 will once again celebrate Disney Animation history with artwork, props, and animation tools from the Walt Disney Archives.

Worlds of Marvel will return with Marvel Celebration of Heroes: Groot Remix, featuring Rocket and Groot.

The upper decks will include Mickey and Friends Festival of Foods, while a new food stall exclusive to the Disney Believe, Pluto's Pita Platters, will offer Mediterranean-inspired dishes including kebabs and pitas with garnishes and dips.

The ship will also feature the returning Haunted Mansion Parlor, complete with an all-new menu of cocktails and mocktails created for the Disney Believe.

AquaMouse Returns

Disney Cruise Line's signature attraction at sea, AquaMouse, will return aboard the Disney Believe.

The 760-foot water attraction will once again take guests into an animated Mickey Mouse adventure, with the Disney Believe version will feature Mickey and Minnie embarking on their own zany "Port Adventures" with two animated shorts: "Swiss Meltdown" and "Sing a Silly Song."

Family Fun on the Upper Decks

The Disney Believe will feature three themed upper-deck districts with pools, dining, entertainment, and spaces to relax.

Families will find seven pools spread across tiered decks, while younger children will have their own Toy Story-themed water play area featuring a splash zone, wading pool, family waterslide, and smoothie bar.

Other returning favorites include Hero Zone, Disney Uncharted Adventure, and the Wonderland and Never Land Cinemas, which will show complimentary Disney, Pixar, Marvel, and Lucasfilm films.

Disney's Oceaneer Club will return for children ages 3 to 10, with immersive areas themed to Marvel Super Hero Academy, Fairytale Hall, Star Wars: Cargo Bay, Walt Disney Imagineering Lab, and Mickey and Minnie's Captain's Deck.

Exclusive to the Disney Believe, the entrance will be inspired by Monsters, Inc., complete with the iconic "Caution: 2319" warning and a figure of Mike Wazowski.

Younger guests ages 6 months to 3 years can visit it's a small world nursery, while tweens can hang out at Edge and teens can make themselves at home at Vibe. Older kids will also have The Hideaway, featuring a dance floor and DJ booth.

Read more about the Oceaneer Club entrance taking on a new and exclusive theme here.

More Disney Believe Details

The ship's central gathering space, the Grand Hall, will be inspired by Moana and the meeting point between the sky and sea. A statue of Moana, Pua, and Heihei will welcome guests, while a chandelier inspired by the movement of the ocean will feature the heart of Te Fiti.

The Disney Believe will also feature the returning Pirate's Rockin' Parlay Party, a nighttime celebration featuring a live rock band and Disney Cruise Line's famous fireworks at sea.

Adults will have access to Palo Steakhouse, Enchanté by Chef Arnaud Lallement, The Rose, Quiet Cove, Senses Spa, Sense Fitness, Untangled Salon, and Hook's Barbery, among other dedicated spaces.

The ship's design will ultimately center on the idea of promise and possibility, with Disney characters and stories that embody courage, family, imagination, and believing in something greater woven throughout the ship.

When Can You Sail on the Disney Believe?

The Disney Believe will officially set sail on December 18, 2027, from Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale.

The ship will offer four- and five-night cruises to the Caribbean and The Bahamas, with itineraries visiting Disney Cruise Line's island destinations, Disney Castaway Cay and Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point.

General bookings open October 19, 2026.

Castway Club members can take advantage of early bookings dates: Pearl members can book starting October 12. Platinum members can book starting October 13. Gold members can book starting October 14. Silver members can book starting October 15.

As the fourth Wish-class ship, the Disney Believe will join the Disney Wish, Disney Treasure, and Disney Destiny as part of Disney Cruise Line's continued fleet expansion.

With the Disney Believe bringing a world-first Encanto musical, a new Frozen dining experience, new lounges and cafés, expanded family entertainment, and plenty of returning Disney Cruise Line favorites, there is already a lot to look forward to when the ship sets sail in 2027.