We Do Talk About Bruno: "Encanto" Broadway-Style Show Announced for Disney Believe

The Family Madrigal will feature aboard the latest Disney Cruise Line ship.

It appears as if they'll be talking a lot about Bruno on the Disney Believe, as an Encanto musical is coming to the newest Disney Cruise Line ship.

What's Happening:

Disney Cruise Line has announced that its version of the Walt Disney Theatre will be home to an all-new Encanto musical, a first-of-its-kind show put on for the recent Disney hit.

Like the film, the new show will follow Mirabel on her quest to save her loved ones and their magical home.

It's promised that the tropical landscape and cultures Colombia will shine through the production’s costuming, set design, and dance styles.

Of course, Disney Legend Lin-Manuel Miranda’s popular songs from the film will be part of the show.

Each Disney Cruise Line vessel features its own array of Broadway-caliber shows, with an entirely new show created for each ship.

The two most recent stateside ships brought us Disney Hercules aboard the Disney Destiny and The Tale of Moana aboard the Disney Treasure.

You'll be able to catch Encanto at sea for yourself when the Disney Believe sets sail December 18, 2027.

Be sure to follow along with Laughing Place as we learn more about what awaits onboard the Disney Believe.

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