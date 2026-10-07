We Do Talk About Bruno: "Encanto" Broadway-Style Show Announced for Disney Believe
The Family Madrigal will feature aboard the latest Disney Cruise Line ship.
It appears as if they'll be talking a lot about Bruno on the Disney Believe, as an Encanto musical is coming to the newest Disney Cruise Line ship.
What's Happening:
- Disney Cruise Line has announced that its version of the Walt Disney Theatre will be home to an all-new Encanto musical, a first-of-its-kind show put on for the recent Disney hit.
- Like the film, the new show will follow Mirabel on her quest to save her loved ones and their magical home.
- It's promised that the tropical landscape and cultures Colombia will shine through the production’s costuming, set design, and dance styles.
- Of course, Disney Legend Lin-Manuel Miranda’s popular songs from the film will be part of the show.
- Each Disney Cruise Line vessel features its own array of Broadway-caliber shows, with an entirely new show created for each ship.
- The two most recent stateside ships brought us Disney Hercules aboard the Disney Destiny and The Tale of Moana aboard the Disney Treasure.
- You'll be able to catch Encanto at sea for yourself when the Disney Believe sets sail December 18, 2027.
- Be sure to follow along with Laughing Place as we learn more about what awaits onboard the Disney Believe.
More from the Disney Believe Reveal:
- Bookings for the Disney Believe will open on October 18, with a maiden voyage set for December 18, 2027.
- Get a sneak peek at some of the stateroom and suite designs on the new ship.
- The ship will offer pubs/lounges themed to the sea and the stars.
- Meanwhile, another lounge is Snow White-inspired.
- A new Frozen dining venue starring Oaken was also revealed.
- Another venue on the Believe is Gazelle, inspired by Zootopia.
- Do you believe in the power of coffee?
- In terms of entertainment, Tangled: The Musical will perform on the ship.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney Cruise travel planning
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