Disney Believe to Feature Venues Inspired by the Sea and the Stars
I'll meet you in the bar.
While Disney is fun for the whole family, some Disney fun is meant specifically for the grown-ups. If you're somebody who likes a little pixie dust with your cocktails, then you're probably looking forward to a lounge or pub on the Disney Believe.
What's Happening:
- During today's Disney Believe livestream event, we learned a bit more about two locations on the Disney Believe.
- Skygazers is a bar on the Believe that, rather than taking inspiration from a specific Disney story, is taking some inspiration from many of them .
- It's an "observatory-themed pub" that will have visitors looking skyward for nods to lore from throughout Disney.
- We also got a look at the Moonshine drink:
- If you like a little music with your drinks, then the Disney Believe's piano bar is your place to hang out. On this ship, you'll find the Little Mermaid-inspired Sea Notes.
- One piece of concept art of the new location has been revealed.
- Of course, the venue will also have a signature cocktail: a sea salt martini
- Disney Parks announced the new piano lounge like this:
More Disney Believe News:
- Bookings for the Disney Believe will open on October 18, with a maiden voyage set for December 18, 2027.
- Get a sneak peek at some of the stateroom and suite designs on the new ship.
- Meanwhile, another lounge is Snow White-inspired.
- A new Frozen dining venue starring Oaken was also revealed.
- Another venue on the Believe is Gazelle, inspired by Zootopia.
- Do you believe in the power of coffee?
- In terms of entertainment, Tangled: The Musical will perform on the ship.
- Plus, Encanto is getting a stage adaptation for the Believe.
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