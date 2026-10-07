Disney Believe to Feature Venues Inspired by the Sea and the Stars

I'll meet you in the bar.

While Disney is fun for the whole family, some Disney fun is meant specifically for the grown-ups. If you're somebody who likes a little pixie dust with your cocktails, then you're probably looking forward to a lounge or pub on the Disney Believe.

What's Happening:

During today's Disney Believe livestream event, we learned a bit more about two locations on the Disney Believe.

Skygazers is a bar on the Believe that, rather than taking inspiration from a specific Disney story, is taking some inspiration from many of them .

It's an "observatory-themed pub" that will have visitors looking skyward for nods to lore from throughout Disney.

We also got a look at the Moonshine drink:

If you like a little music with your drinks, then the Disney Believe's piano bar is your place to hang out. On this ship, you'll find the Little Mermaid-inspired Sea Notes.

One piece of concept art of the new location has been revealed.

Of course, the venue will also have a signature cocktail: a sea salt martini

Disney Parks announced the new piano lounge like this:

More Disney Believe News: