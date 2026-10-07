Disney Believe to Feature Venues Inspired by the Sea and the Stars

I'll meet you in the bar.
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While Disney is fun for the whole family, some Disney fun is meant specifically for the grown-ups. If you're somebody who likes a little pixie dust with your cocktails, then you're probably looking forward to a lounge or pub on the Disney Believe.

What's Happening:

  • During today's Disney Believe livestream event, we learned a bit more about two locations on the Disney Believe.

  • Skygazers is a bar on the Believe that, rather than taking inspiration from a specific Disney story, is taking some inspiration from many of them .
  • It's an "observatory-themed pub" that will have visitors looking skyward for nods to lore from throughout Disney.
  • We also got a look at the Moonshine drink:

  • If you like a little music with your drinks, then the Disney Believe's piano bar is your place to hang out. On this ship, you'll find the Little Mermaid-inspired Sea Notes.

  • One piece of concept art of the new location has been revealed.

  • Of course, the venue will also have a signature cocktail: a sea salt martini

  • Disney Parks announced the new piano lounge like this:

More Disney Believe News:

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Dirk Libbey
Dirk has been covering the entertainment industry, with a focus on theme parks, for over 10 years. Writing for Laughing Place is the first time he wasn't the only staff Disney nerd. His time not spent inside a theme park is spent wishing he was inside a theme park, and waiting for kids to get tall enough to go on all the rides.
View all articles by Dirk Libbey