Oaken’s Table: A Frozen Family Feast Coming to the Disney Believe
The new restaurant will feature a brand-new Frozen story, live musical performances, and appearances by Anna and Kristoff.
A new Frozen dining experience is coming to the Disney Believe, bringing guests into a brand-new chapter of the beloved story.
What’s Happening:
- Disney has revealed Oaken’s Table: A Frozen Family Feast, a new family restaurant where guests will join Oaken and his relatives for a festive Scandinavian-inspired celebration.
- Deep within a forest aboard the Disney Believe, guests will discover Oaken and his cousins gathered in a Scandinavian Summerhaus courtyard. The immersive setting will provide the backdrop for a family-style feast filled with plenty of Disney magic.
- But this won't be an ordinary meal. Throughout the experience, guests will be invited to celebrate alongside Oaken's family with lively, reimagined performances of famous songs from the Frozen soundtracks.
- The festivities will also include special appearances from some familiar faces. Guests can expect visits from Frozen favorites including Anna and Kristoff, giving families the opportunity to interact with the characters while enjoying their meal.
- With a new story, immersive setting, live entertainment, and appearances from beloved Frozen characters, Oaken's Table: A Frozen Family Feast will offer Disney Believe guests a new way to experience the world of Arendelle at sea.
More Disney Believe News:
- Bookings for the Disney Believe will open on October 18, with a maiden voyage set for December 18, 2027.
- Get a sneak peek at some of the stateroom and suite designs on the new ship.
- The ship will offer pubs/lounges themed to the sea and the stars.
- Meanwhile, another lounge is Snow White-inspired.
- Another venue on the Believe is Gazelle, inspired by Zootopia.
- Do you believe in the power of coffee?
- In terms of entertainment, Tangled: The Musical will perform on the ship.
- Plus, Encanto is getting a stage adaptation for the Believe.
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