Snow White-Inspired Wishing Well Lounge Coming to Disney Believe

The new lounge aboard Disney Cruise Line’s newest ship will feature spaces inspired by Snow White’s castle, courtyard, and the Seven Dwarfs’ cottage.

Guests aboard the Disney Believe will soon be able to step into the storybook world of Walt Disney’s very first animated feature. Disney has revealed Wishing Well, a new lounge inspired by the 1937 Disney Animation classic Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.

What’s Happening:

The elegant venue will transport guests into the world of Snow White through three distinct spaces, each drawing inspiration from memorable settings found in the beloved film.

The lounge’s bar area will evoke the gothic architecture of the Evil Queen’s castle, highlighted by a stunning stained-glass art piece designed to resemble the castle’s iconic windows.

Guests will then move into an enchanting courtyard-inspired seating area, where a canopy of white blossoms and bright red apples will create a whimsical atmosphere. The design will also incorporate the signature colors of Snow White’s dress throughout the furnishings and décor.

The final area of the lounge will serve as a performance space, featuring hand-carved wood details inspired by the cozy cottage of the Seven Dwarfs.

Wishing Well joins the growing lineup of immersive experiences aboard the Disney Believe, continuing Disney Cruise Line’s tradition of bringing classic Disney stories to life through richly themed spaces. From elegant design elements to subtle storytelling details, the lounge will offer guests a relaxing setting inspired by one of Disney’s most timeless animated films.

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