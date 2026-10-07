Disney Reveals First Look at Disney Believe Staterooms and Suites

The newest Disney Cruise Line ship will feature staterooms inspired by Moana, Coco, Inside Out, Peter Pan, Toy Story, and more.

Dreams are about to set sail aboard the Disney Believe. During today’s Disney Believe Reveal livestream and across social media, Disney shared the first look at the staterooms and suites coming to the newest Disney Cruise Line ship, with guest rooms inspired by beloved Disney and Pixar stories.

What’s Happening:

The staterooms aboard the Disney Believe will feature all-new papercut-style artwork inspired by classic Disney stories, creating whimsical spaces designed to spark the imagination.

Guests will find rooms inspired by characters and stories including Moana, Coco, and Inside Out.

Concierge guests will have the opportunity to stay in even more immersive spaces. Some concierge staterooms will transport guests to the whimsical world of Neverland with theming inspired by Disney Animation’s Peter Pan.

Several special oceanview rooms located above the bridge will instead celebrate the playful spirit of Pixar’s Toy Story.

As with the rest of the Disney Cruise Line fleet, the staterooms aboard the Disney Believe are designed with families in mind, balancing Disney theming with functionality and comfort.

Each stateroom will offer ample storage, while most will feature Disney Cruise Line’s signature split-bath concept, roomy closets, and elevated bed frames with generous space underneath for luggage and other belongings.

Many of the accommodations will also offer sweeping ocean views, with 70% of the ship’s staterooms featuring a spacious verandah. Families traveling together will have additional flexibility thanks to more than 450 connecting doors throughout the ship.

The Disney Believe will also introduce two new royal suites, each inspired by a classic Disney Animation film.

The Royal Reef Suite will draw inspiration from Disney Animation’s The Little Mermaid.

The Royal Rose Suite will take its cues from Beauty and the Beast.

Both suites will combine elegant design with subtle references to their respective films, incorporating details inspired by the beloved stories throughout the spaces.

But perhaps the most unique accommodation aboard the Disney Believe will be the Believe Tower Suite.

Exclusive to the Disney Believe, this one-of-a-kind, two-story suite will sleep up to eight guests and take inspiration from the timeless themes of fantasy, promise, and possibility found at Magic Kingdom Park.

Located in the ship’s forward funnel, the Believe Tower Suite will feature rooms inspired by the different themed lands of Magic Kingdom. Guests will discover special details throughout the suite, including fireworks- and balloon-inspired light fixtures and a magical piece of artwork depicting Cinderella Castle.

The new staterooms and suites continue Disney Cruise Line’s tradition of combining family-friendly accommodations with immersive storytelling, giving guests another way to experience their favorite Disney and Pixar worlds while at sea.

With the first look at the Disney Believe’s accommodations now revealed, even more details about the newest Disney Cruise Line ship are expected to be announced as its debut approaches.

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