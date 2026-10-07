Kakamora and Baymax Coffee Shops Coming to Disney Believe Will Leave Guest Satisfied with Their Cafe

We'd also insert some kind of Kakamora quote - but they don't say much.

Along with a slew of other details, we now know the themes of the two coffee shops for all ages coming to the Disney Believe.

What's Happening:

Disney Cruise Line has revealed many of the offerings that guests will soon be able to enjoy aboard the new Disney Believe when it debuts next year.

While not as headlining or attention grabbing as some of the other announcements, the Wish class of ships (which will also include the new Disney Believe) each feature two themed coffee shops on Deck 4 and Deck 5, one directly above the other.

On the recently debuted Disney Destiny, these are the Hercules themed Cafe Megara and the Brave themed Cafe Merida. The Disney Wish features the Wishing Star Cafe (Pinocchio) and the Enchanted Sword Cafe (The Sword in the Stone). The Disney Treasure features the Hei Hei Cafe (Moana) and the Jade Cricket Cafe (Mulan).

Now, the Disney Believe will once again channel Moana as a theme with the new Cafe Kakamora, inspired by the coconut creatures who are foes turned friends (Moana 2 spoiler, sorry) in the hit films.

While nothing is official yet menu-wise, we're guessing there is going to be some kind of coconut-flavored specialty beverage here.

As for the second cafe, guests will be invited to San Fransokyo from the Walt Disney Animation Studios film, Big Hero 6. Getting a little creative with the title, Big Hero Sips will welcome guests of all ages for their daily caffeine fix or specialty drinks.

The new locations are set to debut with the new Disney Believe when the ship makes its maiden voyage out of Port Everglades in December of 2027.

For more information on how to take a voyage on the new ship or any other in the Disney Cruise Line fleet, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel!

More from the Disney Believe Reveal: