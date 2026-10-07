The Disney Believe Encourages Guests to "Try Everything" at Gazelle

Next port of call for the Disney Believe... Zootopia

Zootopia has proven that it is still one of the biggest franchises in Disney's arsenal, so it was only a matter of time before it took over more real estate on Disney Cruise Line. On board the Disney Believe there will be Zootopia entertainment for all ages at Gazelle's.

What's Happening:

During today's Disney Believe reveal livestream, DCL revealed plans for Gazelle, an "entertainment hub" on board that will be inspired by Zootopia.

The area promises family fun activities during the day, but will transform into an adult-exclusive venue at night.

Fans of Nick and Judy rejoice, as the dynamic duo will make their Disney Cruise Line debut, joining families for a brand new show that will see everybody join forces to help them solve their latest case.

Based on the description, Gazelle will be the Believe's version of similar venues on the other Wish-class ships, like Luna on Wish, Sarabi on Treasure, and Saga on Destiny.

More from the Disney Believe Reveal: