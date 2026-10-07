Tangled: The Musical is Getting an Update for the Disney Believe
Do you Believe Tangled: The Musical could be even better?
The Disney Believe will be the newest ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet when it sets sail next year, and while a lot that has been announced about the ship is brand new and exclusive, one popular Broadway-style show coming to the Believe will be one some may have seen before, though never like this.
What's Happening:
- During today's Disney Believe Reveal livestream, it was announced that Tangled: The Musical will be one of the shows coming to the new ship.
- The show first debuted in 2015 and is performed on board the Disney Magic.
- However, even if you've seen that show before, the one on the Believe promises to be unique, as it will have an all-new set design and will include special effects exclusive to the Believe.
- While Disney loves to "plus" its attractions, one imagines that can be quite difficult within the limited confines of a cruise ship. However, when building a new one, new ideas and modern advancements can be considered. The Disney Believe may not have the first Tangled: The Musical, but it's hard to imagine it won't have the best.
More Disney Believe News:
- Bookings for the Disney Believe will open on October 18, with a maiden voyage set for December 18, 2027.
- Get a sneak peek at some of the stateroom and suite designs on the new ship.
- The ship will offer pubs/lounges themed to the sea and the stars.
- Meanwhile, another lounge is Snow White-inspired.
- A new Frozen dining venue starring Oaken was also revealed.
- Another venue on the Believe is Gazelle, inspired by Zootopia.
- Do you believe in the power of coffee?
- Plus, Encanto is getting a stage adaptation for the Believe.
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