Tangled: The Musical is Getting an Update for the Disney Believe

Do you Believe Tangled: The Musical could be even better?

The Disney Believe will be the newest ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet when it sets sail next year, and while a lot that has been announced about the ship is brand new and exclusive, one popular Broadway-style show coming to the Believe will be one some may have seen before, though never like this.

What's Happening:

During today's Disney Believe Reveal livestream, it was announced that Tangled: The Musical will be one of the shows coming to the new ship.

The show first debuted in 2015 and is performed on board the Disney Magic.

However, even if you've seen that show before, the one on the Believe promises to be unique, as it will have an all-new set design and will include special effects exclusive to the Believe.

While Disney loves to "plus" its attractions, one imagines that can be quite difficult within the limited confines of a cruise ship. However, when building a new one, new ideas and modern advancements can be considered. The Disney Believe may not have the first Tangled: The Musical, but it's hard to imagine it won't have the best.

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