Tangled: The Musical is Getting an Update for the Disney Believe

Do you Believe Tangled: The Musical could be even better?
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The Disney Believe will be the newest ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet when it sets sail next year, and while a lot that has been announced about the ship is brand new and exclusive, one popular Broadway-style show coming to the Believe will be one some may have seen before, though never like this.

What's Happening:

  • During today's Disney Believe Reveal livestream, it was announced that Tangled: The Musical will be one of the shows coming to the new ship.
  • The show first debuted in 2015 and is performed on board the Disney Magic.
  • However, even if you've seen that show before, the one on the Believe promises to be unique, as it will have an all-new set design and will include special effects exclusive to the Believe.
  • While Disney loves to "plus" its attractions, one imagines that can be quite difficult within the limited confines of a cruise ship. However, when building a new one, new ideas and modern advancements can be considered. The Disney Believe may not have the first Tangled: The Musical, but it's hard to imagine it won't have the best.

More Disney Believe News:

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Dirk Libbey
Dirk has been covering the entertainment industry, with a focus on theme parks, for over 10 years. Writing for Laughing Place is the first time he wasn't the only staff Disney nerd. His time not spent inside a theme park is spent wishing he was inside a theme park, and waiting for kids to get tall enough to go on all the rides.
View all articles by Dirk Libbey