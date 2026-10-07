Here's When the Disney Believe Will Officially Set Sail
It will be worth the wait
The Disney Believe is the newest ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet, and while there are a few things we know about the ship, we didn't know when we would get to actually experience it, until now.
What's Happening:
- During the Disney Believe's official livestream event, it was officially announced that the maiden Voyage of the Disney Believe will take place in just over a year, on December 18, 2027.
- The ship will set sail from Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
- The announcement came from Disney Cruise Line Vice President.
- While the date might be a bit further in the future than some fans were hoping, one imagines the date will come sooner than we all think.
More Disney Believe News:
- Check out the Disney Believe Scavenger Hunt that led up to the Believe announcements.
- Meet the first Cruise Director of the Disney Believe.
- The Disney Believe keel laying ceremony just took place.