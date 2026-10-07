Here's When the Disney Believe Will Officially Set Sail

It will be worth the wait
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The Disney Believe is the newest ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet, and while there are a few things we know about the ship, we didn't know when we would get to actually experience it, until now.

What's Happening:

  • During the Disney Believe's official livestream event, it was officially announced that the maiden Voyage of the Disney Believe will take place in just over a year, on December 18, 2027.
  • The ship will set sail from Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
  • The announcement came from Disney Cruise Line Vice President.
  • While the date might be a bit further in the future than some fans were hoping, one imagines the date will come sooner than we all think.

More Disney Believe News:

Dirk Libbey
Dirk has been covering the entertainment industry, with a focus on theme parks, for over 10 years. Writing for Laughing Place is the first time he wasn't the only staff Disney nerd. His time not spent inside a theme park is spent wishing he was inside a theme park, and waiting for kids to get tall enough to go on all the rides.
View all articles by Dirk Libbey