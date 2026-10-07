Monstropolis or Youth Activities? Disney's Oceaneer Club Entrance Takes on New and Exclusive Theme Aboard Disney Believe

We look forward to all that jazz music on Deck 2

A staple of the Disney Cruise Line ships, the Oceaneer Club youth space will have a brand new entrance aboard the Disney Believe.

What's Happening:

While we learned a lot about what will make the newest cruise ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet, the Disney Believe, unique, there is one detail that is going a little overlooked compared to others.

Devotees may recall that there were some videos teasing favorite characters long before today's big reveal, and among those were our favorite friends from the Pixar classic, Monsters, Inc.

Today's big reveal promised that those characters, namely Mike and Sulley, will be anchoring a brand new entrance to the Oceaneer Club aboard the Disney Believe.

Each of the Wish Class ships features a different look and theme based on a favorite film that kids will find as they approach the space on the ship that's just for them. On the Disney Wish, it's Alice in Wonderland. On the Disney Treasure, The Jungle Book, and on the Disney Destiny, Wreck-It Ralph.

The theme also typically extends beyond the entrance, with the rest of the deck featuring artwork from the respective films.

The kids even have a slide just for them to access the space on Deck 2, descending in a fun way from the Grand Hall on Deck 3.

While the entrance will take on a theme of Monsters, Inc., featuring caution tape with the iconic “Caution: 23-19” warning and a statue of Mike Wazowski himself with a laugh or scream canister (depending on when in the timeline we're looking at here, minor spoiler alert), the inside will be largely the same as the rest of the Wish class of ships.

Kids ages 3 to 10 can venture into the immersive spaces at Disney’s Oceaneer Club, like Marvel Super Hero Academy, Fairytale Hall, Star Wars: Cargo Bay, Walt Disney Imagineering Lab, and Mickey and Minnie’s Captain's Deck.

The Monsters, Inc. themed entrance will be exclusive to the Disney Believe.

For more information about a voyage on the new ship or any other in the Disney Cruise Line fleet, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel.

Do You Believe?