Explore the Seasonal Fun of Holidays at the Disneyland Resort in the Latest "Laughing Place On Location"

All day for those cookies?!

The latest edition of Laughing Place On Location has arrived and in it, we join Laughing Place correspondent Maxon Faber as he takes us through all the holiday fun at the Disneyland Resort!

What's Happening:

In our latest edition of Laughing Place On Location we join Maxon as he explores all the fun of the holiday season at the Disneyland Resort.

Starting at Disneyland Hotel, he gets a sneak peek at many of the merchandise and food and beverage offerings that will be available as part of the seasonal fun throughout Disneyland and Disney California Adventure.

Once he's in the parks, he checks out the classic holiday overlays, "it's a small world" Holiday and Haunted Mansion Holiday, before finding a MARVEL-ous new take on a show at Disney California Adventure.

Along the way, he also tries out some of the fun food offerings that those visiting the Disneyland Resort can enjoy.

Watch as Maxon braves the rainy weather - and the holiday fun! - in the latest episode below.