Spend One of Your Nine Lives Watching the New Trailer for Pixar's "Gatto"
The trailer also offers a look at Pixar's new and unique look being brought to the movie
Pixar Animation Studios' new original film, Gatto, is on approach and we just got a brand new trailer for the highly-anticipated new movie.
What's Happening:
- Pixar Animation Studios has released the new trailer for the upcoming animated feature, Gatto.
- The highly-anticipated original animated feature is due out early next year, and will take us to the feline-run underbelly of Venice, Italy.
- After years of maneuvering the canal-ridden, superstitious city of Venice, Italy, Nero (voiced by Mark Ruffalo) begins to question whether he’s lived the right lives. Indebted to Rocco (voiced by Laurence Fishburne), the local feline mob boss, Nero finds himself in a quandary and is forced to forge a truly unexpected friendship with Maja, a local street musician. With his last life on the line and some help from Maja, Nero may finally discover his true purpose – unless Venice gets the better of him first.
- Gatto is directed by Enrico Casarosa and produced by Andrea Warren, the filmmaking team behind the Oscar-nominated feature Luca.
- The original score for Gatto is composed by Academy Award-winner Dario Marianelli (Atonement) and includes music from the acclaimed violinist, Barbora Botošová.
- Along with the new trailer for the film, we also got a brand new poster.
- Gatto arrives in theaters everywhere on March 5, 2027.
We're Hearing Voices:
- Joining the previously announced voice cast of Mark Ruffalo, Laurence Fishburne, and director Enrico Casarosa, new voice talent has also been revealed, including:
- Bianca Babaşa as Maja
- Sherry Cola as Regina
- John Turturro as Capitano Briganti
- Rumen Sali Shopov as Papu Janko
- Rhys Darby as Focaccia
- Isabella Rossellini as Contessa
- Natasia Demetriou as Charon
- Jamie Demetriou as Plague Doctor
- Jason Schwartzman as Vivaldi
- Saverio Raimondo as Ugo
- Jason Mantzoukas as Rico
- Matt Jones as Enzo
- Austin Madison as Fishmonger
- Beatrice Manfredi as Martinelli
- Jesse Andrews as Bartolomeo
- Tracey Ullman as Luisa
- Marco Calvani as Maestro Foscari
Preceded By:
- The new animated short film from Pixar Animation Studios, Loving Dory, will be screened ahead of Gatto in theaters everywhere.
- In the new short, set in the world of Finding Nemo, we follow Dory - the forgetful blue tang fish - who finds herself in the middle of an unexpected meet-cute.
- We've previously shared more about the new short, especially when it was featured during a behind-the-scenes sneak peek at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event.
- Ellen DeGeneres returns once again to lend her voice to the fan-favorite character in the new short, written and directed by Lou Hamou-Lhadj.
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