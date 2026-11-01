"Laughing Place On Location" Showcases Construction Underway Throughout Walt Disney World

After exploring the latest Disneyland Resort construction last week, this week, Laughing Place On Location heads to Walt Disney World to check in on the latest construction progress across the resort.

What’s Happening:

In our weekly web series, Laughing Place On Location, Laughing Place reporters take you wherever the action is in and around the world of Disney.

There's plenty of construction underway at the Walt Disney World Resort – and this week, Jeremiah showcases it all to you.

Join us as we check in on the latest progress on Piston Peak , Villains Land , Monstropolis and Tropical Americas .

We even check out construction in miniature form at EPCOT . What are we talking about? You'll just have to watch until the end to find out!