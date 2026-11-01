"Laughing Place On Location" Showcases Construction Underway Throughout Walt Disney World
Lots of projects are in the works at Walt Disney World – and we take a look at the latest construction progress on each in this week's episode.
After exploring the latest Disneyland Resort construction last week, this week, Laughing Place On Location heads to Walt Disney World to check in on the latest construction progress across the resort.
What’s Happening:
- In our weekly web series, Laughing Place On Location, Laughing Place reporters take you wherever the action is in and around the world of Disney.
- There's plenty of construction underway at the Walt Disney World Resort – and this week, Jeremiah showcases it all to you.
- Join us as we check in on the latest progress on Piston Peak, Villains Land, Monstropolis and Tropical Americas.
- We even check out construction in miniature form at EPCOT. What are we talking about? You'll just have to watch until the end to find out!
- Be sure to follow our Walt Disney World tag for even more construction updates and more from the Most Magical Place on Earth!
- Some of the other places we’ve taken you On Location to so far this season include:
- New episodes of Laughing Place On Location are released every Sunday at 7:00 a.m. PT.
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