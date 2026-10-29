"Dancing With the Stars" Season 35 Disney Night Songs and Dances Revealed

Next week's episode celebrates Disney on Broadway with Cynthia Erivo as guest judge and performances inspired by Hercules, Tangled, Hamilton, and more.

Disney magic is taking over the ballroom as Dancing With the Stars prepares for its annual Disney Night on Monday, November 2. The Season 35 theme night will celebrate the magic of Disney on Broadway, with celebrity contestants and their professional partners performing to songs from beloved stage productions.

What’s Happening:

Host Alfonso Ribeiro announced that next week’s live broadcast will air on Monday instead of the show’s usual Tuesday slot due to Election Day, according to Entertainment Weekly.

The special episode will also welcome Tony Award-winning actress and singer Cynthia Erivo as a guest judge, while Ribeiro and co-host Julianne Hough are both set to hit the dance floor.

In addition to the individual performances, the evening will feature two team dances. One group will dance to “Zoo” from the upcoming Zootopia 2, while the other will perform “We’re All in This Together” from High School Musical. The teams have not yet been announced.

Disney Night follows Horror Movie Night, which ended with a double elimination. Tyler Cameron and professional partner Sharna Burgess, along with Jackson Olson and Emma Slater, were sent home. Cameron’s elimination came after a difficult night for the reality star, who received a score of 26 out of 40 for his Viennese waltz to Annie Lennox’s “Love Song for a Vampire.”

Despite his elimination, fellow contestant Jenna Dewan praised Cameron’s progress throughout the competition, telling Entertainment Weekly, “I saw genuine improvement every single week. We’re going to miss him.”

Now, the remaining contestants are preparing to bring Disney Broadway favorites to the ballroom. Here are the songs and dances for Dancing With the Stars Season 35 Disney Night. Amber Glenn and Pasha Pashkov will perform a quickstep to “A Star Is Born” from Hercules. Connor Wood and Rylee Arnold will dance a waltz to “I See the Light” from Tangled. Ezra Frech and Daniella Karagach will perform a samba to “Under the Sea” from The Little Mermaid. Harry Shum Jr. and Jenna Johnson will take on jazz with “Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious” from Mary Poppins. Jenna Dewan and Val Chmerkovskiy will perform a quickstep to “Be Our Guest” from Beauty and the Beast. Julia Stiles and Ezra Sosa will perform a paso doble to “Satisfied” from Hamilton. Maura Higgins and Mark Ballas will dance a jive to “You Can Fly! You Can Fly! You Can Fly!” from Peter Pan. Tatyana Ali and Jan Ravnik will perform contemporary to “Easy as Life” from Aida.

With music spanning Disney animated classics and Broadway favorites, the upcoming episode promises a night of theatrical performances and Disney-inspired choreography. Dancing With the Stars Disney Night airs Monday, November 2.

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