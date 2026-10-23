Review: "The Music of EPCOT" is a Fabulous Tribute to EPCOT’s Musical Legacy, Despite a Few Glaring Omissions

If there's one thing EPCOT has been known for over its nearly 45-year history, it's a wealth of incredible, original music. For many years, fans have taken to YouTube and other unofficial music sources to hear some of the park's incredible music at home. But that has now changed with the streaming release of The Music of EPCOT.

Originally announced at D23 as a vinyl release, the 23-track The Music of EPCOT album arrived on streaming services today, giving EPCOT fans a chance to hear old classics, new favorites and even a few surprises. The album begins in 1982 with selections from the early years of the park, many of which are streaming for the first time. Classics like "Energy (You Make the World Go Round)," "New Horizons" and "Listen to the Land" can be found, alongside the iconic instrumental "Main Entrance Medley." The World of Motion theme song, "It's Fun to Be Free," is well represented with the addition of a 1983 Jazz Version. There's even an expanded version of "Magic Journeys," the hauntingly beautiful theme song to the show of the same name, written by the Sherman Brothers.

Modern EPCOT is also well represented in the album, with a number of tracks making their streaming debut. Nearly three years since we were told that Pinar Toprak's excellent new EPCOT Anthem and its associated background music would be coming to streaming, the anthem itself makes its debut on this album. Those who have visited EPCOT over the last few years will hear this music playing around the entire front half of the park. While I have a soft spot for the music of days past, this new theme is an excellent addition to the pantheon of EPCOT's musical legacy.

Among the other new tracks are Soarin' Around the World, "Xandar Gallery" from Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, and two Disney tracks from the Mexico and China pavilions – "Remember Me" and "Reflection."

That's truly a hefty selection of music that does a good job at covering early and modern EPCOT. But it does feel like the 90s and 2000s are left out. I would have liked to have seen some inclusions from attractions like Body Wars, Food Rocks or the 1990s version of Spaceship Earth. Speaking of Spaceship Earth – where's "Tomorrow's Child"? Maybe one of the best and most glaring omissions from the album. One of the most incredible EPCOT scores of all-time, IllumiNations: Reflections of Earth, is nowhere to be seen. Nor the incredible "Future World Theme" by Russell Brower that played around the former Innoventions area for over two decades. While I love the two World Showcase tracks, it also would have been nice to have more tracks from additional countries.

But really, all of that is nitpicking against a truly wonderful release. Which, if it proves successful, hopefully could lead to a volume 2 or maybe similar releases from other parks. The world of theme park music on streaming is a niche one, but it has been nice to see Disney consistently releasing new theme park music over the last few years. This is simply just the latest shining example of that.

Listen to The Music of EPCOT for yourself anytime on your favorite streaming platforms!