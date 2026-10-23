"The Music of EPCOT" Album Now Available on Streaming Services
The 23-track collection celebrates EPCOT’s musical history, from classic attractions like Horizons and Journey Into Imagination to newer experiences such as Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind.
Fans can now take a musical trip through EPCOT’s past and present, as The Music of EPCOT has officially arrived digitally on your favorite music streaming services.
What’s New:
- Released on streaming services, including Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon Music, today, October 23, 2026, the 23-track album runs approximately 1 hour and 6 minutes and celebrates the music that has helped define EPCOT across generations.
- The collection brings together beloved songs from the park’s early days, classic attractions, contemporary experiences, and the music of its international pavilions.
- Before its digital debut, The Music of EPCOT was available for pre-order at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event. The two-LP vinyl edition became available physically on October 2, 2026, through Disney Music Emporium.
- Walt Disney Records and Disney Music Emporium described the release as inspired by the 1983 album The Official Album of EPCOT Center, connecting the new collection to the park’s musical history.
- The album features familiar EPCOT classics such as “One Little Spark” from Journey Into Imagination, “Listen to the Land” from The Land, “New Horizons” from Horizons, and “It’s Fun to Be Free” from World of Motion. The collection also includes a medley from Kitchen Kabaret and the extended version of “Magic Journeys.”
- More recent music is represented by selections from Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure, Soarin’ Around the World, and Luminous: The Symphony of Us. Music inspired by the park’s international offerings includes “Reflection” from the China Pavilion and “Remember Me” from the Mexico Pavilion.
- The 23-track collection concludes with “Walt Disney Talking About EPCOT,” featuring Walt Disney discussing his vision for EPCOT in 1967.
- The complete track list for The Music of EPCOT is below:
- “Main Entrance Medley (From ‘Future World’)” – EPCOT Center Orchestra (3:22)
- “Energy (You Make the World Go ’Round) (From ‘Universe of Energy’)” – John Joyce (1:47)
- “The Computer Song (From ‘EPCOT Computer Central’)” – Richard M. Sherman, Robert B. Sherman (2:30)
- “Magic Journeys (Extended Version) (From ‘Journey Into Imagination’)” – George Wilkins Singers and Orchestra (4:35)
- “Canada (You’re a Lifetime Journey) (From ‘Canada in the World Showcase’)” – Disney Studio Chorus (3:25)
- “New Horizons (From ‘Horizons’)” – Gloria Kaye (1:55)
- “Universe of Energy (From ‘Universe of Energy’)” – Al Kasha, Joel Hirschhorn (2:14)
- “Listen to the Land (From ‘The Land’)” – Robert Moline (2:58)
- “One Little Spark (From ‘Journey Into Imagination’)” – Billy Barty, Chuck McCann (3:39)
- “It’s Fun to Be Free (From ‘World of Motion’)” – Buddy Baker, Xavier Atencio (2:11)
- “Makin’ Memories (From ‘Journey Into Imagination’)” – Disney Studio Chorus (3:27)
- “Kitchen Kabaret Medley (From ‘The Land’)” – Colander Combo and the Fiesta Fruit, Hamm & Eggz, The Cereal Sisters (2:22)
- “It’s Fun to Be Free (1983 Jazz Version) (From ‘World of Motion’)” – Buddy Baker, Xavier Atencio (1:07)
- “EPCOT Suite (From ‘Arrival Plaza’)” – Pinar Toprak (3:16)
- “Opening (From ‘EPCOT: Test Track’)” – Zain Effendi (4:42)
- “Soarin’ Around the World (From ‘Soarin’ Around the World’)” – Bruce Broughton (4:43)
- “Xandar Gallery (From ‘Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind’)” – Tyler Bates (4:56)
- “Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure (Ride-Through Mix) (From ‘Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure’)” – Michael Giacchino (5:03)
- “Where You Are – Leap Fountain Zone (From ‘EPCOT Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana,’ Instrumental)” – EPCOT Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana Chorus (1:58)
- “Reflection (From ‘China Pavilion (Area Music)’)” – Christopher Tin (1:46)
- “Remember Me (From ‘Mexico Pavilion (Area Music)’)” – Germaine Franco (2:04)
- “Heartbeat Symphony (From ‘Luminous: The Symphony of Us,’ The Music of EPCOT Version)” – Sheléa (2:22)
- “Walt Disney Talking About EPCOT (From ‘Walt Disney’s EPCOT,’ 1967)” – Walt Disney
- The Music of EPCOT is now available to stream on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, and other participating digital music platforms.
More EPCOT News:
- World Celebration Gardens Shine Less Bright as Removal of Pavement Lighting Continues
- Photos: Walt Disney World Veterans Day Merchandise Collection Arrives at EPCOT
- EPCOT Journey of Water: Inspired by Moana Ambiance Video Released on Disney+
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