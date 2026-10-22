EPCOT Journey of Water: Inspired by Moana Ambiance Video Released on Disney+

It's a big time for Moana fans, as the live-action version of the film is now available on Disney+. However, it's not the only new Moana-related thing hitting the streaming service. You can also just let the vibes of Journey of Water: Inspired by Moana wash over you.

What's Happening:

Alongside the release yesterday of the live-action Moana on Disney+, another new addition to the platform is "EPCOT Journey of Water: Inspired by Moana Ambiance."

The video is an hour long and is nothing but the sounds of the EPCOT walkthrough attraction, Journey of Water: Inspired by Moana. You get the sounds of flowing water and light music alongside the beauty of EPCOT at night.

Fans of the Disney Parks Sunrise Series, or some of the Disneyland 70th anniversary POV videos, which were similar "vibe" videos that showed the sun rising over different Walt Disney World parks, will likely appreciate this video. If there are times you want to simply see your favorite Walt Disney World location and get a vicarious feeling of being there, it's one of the best options available.

This also gives fans a look at Journey of Water that they likely won't get otherwise, as seeing the walk-through attraction completely empty isn't something you're likely to experience inside EPCOT.

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