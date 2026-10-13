Head to Sea as Live-Action "Moana" Arrives on Disney+ Later this Month

Subscribers will board her boat, sail across the sea, and restore the heart of Te Fiti.

Fans will no longer have to go beyond the reef to their local theater to see the live-action Moana as the movie just got an official streaming date for Disney+.

What's Happening:

Disney+ has revealed when the new live-action adaptation of Moana will arrive on the streaming platform after a theatrical debut back in July.

The live-action adaptation of the animated original also follows a spirited teenager named Moana (Catherine Lagaʻaia) who lives on the island of Motunui. When a dangerous curse begins to poison her island's food and life, she defies her father's rules and sails beyond the reef.

Chosen by the ocean itself, Moana must track down the shape-shifting demigod Maui (once again played by Dwayne Johnson), and together, they embark on a dangerous seafaring adventure across the Pacific Ocean, facing terrifying monsters, pirate Kakamora, and the lava demon Te Kā in order to return the stolen heart of the goddess Te Fiti and restore prosperity to her people.

The live-action version of the hit animated film will arrive on Disney+ on October 21, 2026.

In the new live-action adaptation, newcomer Catherine Lagaʻaia takes on the title role of Moana in a story that most Disney+ users know, considering the animated original is famously the most streamed movie since the launch of Disney+. Dwayne Johnson also returns, reprising his role from the animated film as Maui.

As with the animated version, Moana features original songs by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Opetaia Foaʻi and Mark Mancina, and an original score composed by Mancina.

The new Moana is directed by Emmy and Tony Award winner Thomas Kail (Hamilton); produced by Dwayne Johnson, Beau Flynn, Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia and Lin-Manuel Miranda; and executive produced by Thomas Kail, Scott Sheldon, Charles Newirth and Auliʻi Cravalho, who voiced Moana in the animated features Moana and Moana 2.

You can find out what we thought of the live-action movie in our Moana review.

If you can't wait for the new live-action film to arrive, you can catch the animated original, Moana, streaming now on Disney+.