It's a Schue In: "Glee" Revival Series Ordered by Hulu and Disney+
The news comes from the sub-basement, where Sue says the Glee club kids belong.
As time marches on and a new generation grows up, it's time to revisit a high school favorite (for some) as Disney+ and Hulu have ordered a revival of the hit series, Glee.
What's Happening:
- A new revival of the hit series, Glee, is set to arrive on Disney+ and Hulu, according to a new report from The Hollywood Reporter.
- 20th Television, which produced the original series, is also taking the reins of the new revival series.
- As of press time, no producers, cast, or any other details have been revealed for the return of the favorite musical series.
- Though, it can be assumed - largely because he has been hinting at it for the last few months - that co-creator Ryan Murphy will be involved.
- Just last month, Ryan Murphy revealed that he had recently completed a script for a potential Glee reboot, sharing that he had been in contact with around ten members of the original cast regarding the idea.
- Glee was one of the defining TV shows of the late 2000s and early 2010s, bringing a combination of high-school soap opera and comedy and setting it against music with song covers and Broadway-style showmanship.
- Created by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Ian Brennan (the latter two who have reportedly written the revival alongside Murphy), the series originally debuted back in 2009 and ran for six seasons before wrapping in early 2015.
- The series followed the members of the show choir at William McKinley High School in Ohio, while navigating their personal stories which could be dramatic or comedic, but would definitely include music.
- The original cast included Lea Michele, Matthew Morrison, Jane Lynch, Cory Monteith, Chris Colfer, Kevin McHale, Dianna Agron, Amber Riley, Jenna Ushkowitz, Heather Morris, Naya Rivera, Mark Salling, Darren Criss, Harry Shum Jr., Jayma Mays, Dot-Marie Jones and Chord Overstreet. Alex Newell, Jacob Artist, Becca Tobin, Blake Jenner and Melissa Benoist joined the series in later seasons.
- Currently, you can find the original series streaming now on Hulu.
- As there are no solid details outside of the fact that the revival is coming, there is no publicly available production timeline or release date at this time.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com