A Glee-boot? Ryan Murphy Has a "Glee" Script Ready
Plus, he's already talked to cast members about a possible return.
Ryan Murphy just casually dropped news that is sure to delight Gleeks: he's just finished writing a script for a possible Glee revival.
What’s Happening:
- In a new interview shared by Entertainment Tonight on X, Ryan Murphy revealed that he recently — as in "about an hour ago" from when the red carpet interview took place — completed a script for a potential Glee reboot.
- Murphy said the project was written in collaboration with fellow Glee co-creators Brad Falchuk and Ian Brennan.
- What's more, he states that he's been in contact with around 10 members of the original cast about the idea.
- According to Murphy, the actors had plenty of questions but were “very enthusiastic about the idea.”
- Of course, none of the cast members have read the script yet.
- Murphy intends to write a couple more before deciding how or whether the project should move forward, allowing the original cast to respond to the proposed... New Direction.
- With 20th Century Fox producing the original series and Ryan Murphy having a relationship with Disney, it would make sense that a Glee reboot would end up with Disney — but that has yet to be confirmed.
Glee's History and Legacy:
- Glee originally aired on Fox for six seasons between 2009 and 2015.
- The musical comedy followed the students and faculty of William McKinley High School’s New Directions show choir.
- Over its run, the show (which featured mostly covers of pop hits and Broadway tunes among a handful of originals) scored numerous Billboard chart placements, inspired a live tour and 3D concert film, had a reality TV show, and was an all-around pop culture phenomenon.
- Unfortunately, the show burned bright in its early seasons, with many viewers noting a decline in quality later on.
- Moreover, series star Cory Monteith passed away between seasons 4 and 5, which had an impact on production and cast.
- After the show's end, fellow stars Mark Salling and Naya Rivera would also pass.
- Personally, I have a connection to Glee as I worked as an extra on the show for several seasons.
- Although it's never been a favorite of mine on screen, behind the camera, there was an amazing crew that has gone on to work on some of the biggest shows and movies in the world.
- Now that it's been more than a decade since the finale, a reboot with a mix of new students and returning favorites could make a lot of sense.
- I just hope they learn from the mistakes made the first time around.