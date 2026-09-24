A Glee-boot? Ryan Murphy Has a "Glee" Script Ready

Plus, he's already talked to cast members about a possible return.

Ryan Murphy just casually dropped news that is sure to delight Gleeks: he's just finished writing a script for a possible Glee revival.

What’s Happening:

In a new interview shared by Entertainment Tonight on X, Ryan Murphy revealed that he recently — as in "about an hour ago" from when the red carpet interview took place — completed a script for a potential Glee reboot.

Murphy said the project was written in collaboration with fellow Glee co-creators Brad Falchuk and Ian Brennan.

What's more, he states that he's been in contact with around 10 members of the original cast about the idea.

According to Murphy, the actors had plenty of questions but were “very enthusiastic about the idea.”

Of course, none of the cast members have read the script yet.

Murphy intends to write a couple more before deciding how or whether the project should move forward, allowing the original cast to respond to the proposed... New Direction.

With 20th Century Fox producing the original series and Ryan Murphy having a relationship with Disney, it would make sense that a Glee reboot would end up with Disney — but that has yet to be confirmed.

Don't stop believin' in a 'Glee' reboot!



Ryan Murphy confirms he wrote a new script, and the original cast is "enthusiastic" about returning. pic.twitter.com/SVk9ng2JG4 — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) September 24, 2026

Glee's History and Legacy: