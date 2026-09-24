A Glee-boot? Ryan Murphy Has a "Glee" Script Ready

Plus, he's already talked to cast members about a possible return.
by |
Tags: , , ,

Ryan Murphy just casually dropped news that is sure to delight Gleeks: he's just finished writing a script for a possible Glee revival.

What’s Happening:

  • In a new interview shared by Entertainment Tonight on X, Ryan Murphy revealed that he recently — as in "about an hour ago" from when the red carpet interview took place — completed a script for a potential Glee reboot.
  • Murphy said the project was written in collaboration with fellow Glee co-creators Brad Falchuk and Ian Brennan.
  • What's more, he states that he's been in contact with around 10 members of the original cast about the idea.
  • According to Murphy, the actors had plenty of questions but were “very enthusiastic about the idea.”
  • Of course, none of the cast members have read the script yet.
  • Murphy intends to write a couple more before deciding how or whether the project should move forward, allowing the original cast to respond to the proposed... New Direction.
  • With 20th Century Fox producing the original series and Ryan Murphy having a relationship with Disney, it would make sense that a Glee reboot would end up with Disney — but that has yet to be confirmed.

Glee's History and Legacy:

  • Glee originally aired on Fox for six seasons between 2009 and 2015.
  • The musical comedy followed the students and faculty of William McKinley High School’s New Directions show choir.
  • Over its run, the show (which featured mostly covers of pop hits and Broadway tunes among a handful of originals) scored numerous Billboard chart placements, inspired a live tour and 3D concert film, had a reality TV show, and was an all-around pop culture phenomenon.
  • Unfortunately, the show burned bright in its early seasons, with many viewers noting a decline in quality later on.
  • Moreover, series star Cory Monteith passed away between seasons 4 and 5, which had an impact on production and cast.
  • After the show's end, fellow stars Mark Salling and Naya Rivera would also pass.
  • Personally, I have a connection to Glee as I worked as an extra on the show for several seasons.
  • Although it's never been a favorite of mine on screen, behind the camera, there was an amazing crew that has gone on to work on some of the biggest shows and movies in the world.
  • Now that it's been more than a decade since the finale, a reboot with a mix of new students and returning favorites could make a lot of sense.
  • I just hope they learn from the mistakes made the first time around.
Kyle Burbank
Kyle is a writer living in Springfield, MO. His deep love of Disney and other pop culture finds its way into several aspects of his life and work. In addition to his position at LP, he's also the head writer for Fioney.com as well as his own personal finance site Moneyat30.com.
View all articles by Kyle Burbank