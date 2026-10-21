Disney+’s “Spaceship Earth” Adds Three New Cast Members to Pilot

No character information has been released at this time.

Three new cast members have been announced to join Catherine Laga’aia and Deacon Phillippe in the upcoming EPCOT-inspired series Spaceship Earth.

What’s Happening:

Deadline is exclusively reporting that Disney+’s Spaceship Earth has added Maeve Tohey, Ta’imua, and Freddie O’Donahue to the series’ pilot lineup.

Joining Moana’s Catherine Laga’aia and Deacon Phillippe, no information has been shared about the quintet’s characters.

The pilot follows a group of teenagers from Earth's past and future who must join forces to confront a mysterious threat after a mission to prevent a global catastrophe goes wrong.

New York City-based Touhey will make her acting debut in the pilot, inspired by the EPCOT attraction of the same name.

Touhey, known professionally as Maeve, has built an international music following and is preparing to release her debut project.

Hawaii-based Ta’imua recently starred in the 2026 Oscar-nominated short Jane Austen’s Period Drama, with previous appearances in Truth Be Told and Doctor Odyssey.

O’Donahue is set to appear in A Great Depression next year, and will also star in the upcoming thriller Bullies Anonymous.

Disney’s attraction-inspired media has been incredibly hit or miss, with the clear standout being the Pirates of the Caribbean series.

Disney has attempted to bring other popular attractions to life in new stories, but hasn’t had consistent luck.

The Haunted Mansion had two live-action feature films inspired by it, with both being relatively lackluster.

Here’s hoping Spaceship Earth is a miraculous great entry into the Disney+ catalog.

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