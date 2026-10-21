Disney+ Unveils Japanese Horror Anthology Series "Night Tales Club" Coming in 2027

The six-part supernatural mystery brings together some of Japan’s top horror filmmakers, with Takayuki Yamada leading the cast.

Disney+ is bringing together some of Japan’s biggest horror filmmakers for Night Tales Club, a six-part supernatural mystery anthology series set to premiere in January 2027.

What's Happening:

Disney+ has announced Night Tales Club, a six-part Japanese supernatural mystery anthology series set to premiere in January 2027, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Based on six stories by acclaimed horror author Ichi Sawamura, each episode will be directed by a different filmmaker, including Kiyoshi Kurosawa (Cure), Takashi Shimizu (Ju-on) and Shinzo Katayama (Gannibal).

The series stars Takayuki Yamada (The Naked Director) as Hojo, a wealthy entrepreneur obsessed with supernatural phenomena who establishes the "Night Tales Club," offering 20 million yen (approximately $130,000) in gold to anyone who can provide evidence of an unexplained encounter.

Each episode explores a different supernatural mystery as Hojo searches for the truth behind these strange occurrences. Sawamura adapted his original stories for the series, with Kenji Nakajima directing the connecting sequences featuring Yamada.

Night Tales Club is part of Disney+'s expanding international original programming slate, which includes Japanese productions such as Gannibal, Land of Tanabata and the upcoming Merry Berry Love.

More Disney+ News: