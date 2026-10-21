Disney+ Unveils Japanese Horror Anthology Series "Night Tales Club" Coming in 2027
The six-part supernatural mystery brings together some of Japan’s top horror filmmakers, with Takayuki Yamada leading the cast.
Disney+ is bringing together some of Japan’s biggest horror filmmakers for Night Tales Club, a six-part supernatural mystery anthology series set to premiere in January 2027.
What's Happening:
- Disney+ has announced Night Tales Club, a six-part Japanese supernatural mystery anthology series set to premiere in January 2027, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
- Based on six stories by acclaimed horror author Ichi Sawamura, each episode will be directed by a different filmmaker, including Kiyoshi Kurosawa (Cure), Takashi Shimizu (Ju-on) and Shinzo Katayama (Gannibal).
- The series stars Takayuki Yamada (The Naked Director) as Hojo, a wealthy entrepreneur obsessed with supernatural phenomena who establishes the "Night Tales Club," offering 20 million yen (approximately $130,000) in gold to anyone who can provide evidence of an unexplained encounter.
- Each episode explores a different supernatural mystery as Hojo searches for the truth behind these strange occurrences. Sawamura adapted his original stories for the series, with Kenji Nakajima directing the connecting sequences featuring Yamada.
- Night Tales Club is part of Disney+'s expanding international original programming slate, which includes Japanese productions such as Gannibal, Land of Tanabata and the upcoming Merry Berry Love.
More Disney+ News:
- Get excited, Gleeks! A Glee revival series has been ordered by Disney+ and Hulu.
- Super Bowl LXI is headed to a galaxy far, far away, as ESPN, Lucasfilm, Disney, and the NFL will present Star Wars Funday Football.
- American Horror Story director Alfonso Gomez-Rejon has been tapped to direct the first two episodes of Afterlife with Archie.
- The hugely popular and acclaimed podcast Las Culturistas with Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang will soon be available on Disney+ and Hulu.
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now