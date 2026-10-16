Acclaimed Podcast "Las Culturistas with Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang" Coming to Disney+ and Hulu
We DO Think So, Honey.
A hugely popular and acclaimed podcast will soon be available on Disney+ and Hulu.
What's Happening:
- iHeartMedia and Will Ferrell's Big Money Players Podcast Network (BMP) have announced that its award-winning pop culture podcast, Las Culturistas with Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang, will stream on Disney+ and Hulu beginning next month, with new video podcast episodes weekly.
- The addition further expands iHeartPodcasts’ growing video lineup on Disney+ and Hulu, giving fans more ways to enjoy their favorite shows across platforms.
- Launched in March 2016, Las Culturistas with Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang has become a podcasting mainstay, known for Matt and Bowen’s unfiltered takes and candid conversations with some of the biggest names in entertainment about the latest pop-culture moments and experiences.
- The podcast features popular segments like “I Don’t Think So, Honey,” and the show has welcomed guests including Mariah Carey, Michelle Obama, Lady Gaga, Reese Witherspoon, Ariana Grande, Charli XCX, Chappell Roan and Nicole Kidman.
- The show has earned numerous accolades, including Podcast of the Year at the 2023 and 2025 iHeartRadio Podcast Awards, as well as comedy podcast wins from the GLAAD Media Awards and the Ambies.
- Las Culturistas with Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang joins a growing library of iHeartPodcasts currently streaming on Disney+ and Hulu, including Hey Jonas!, Pod Meets World, Fake Doctors, Real Friends, StraightioLab and BMP’s Thanks Dad with Ego Nwodim, as well as Desperately Devoted, which will stream with video for the first time beginning on November 2.
- Las Culturistas with Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang will stream on Disney+ and Hulu starting on November 18, and listeners can continue to enjoy the podcast on the iHeartRadio app and everywhere podcasts are heard.
The Culture of Las Culturistas
- Las Culturistas is a comedy and pop-culture podcast hosted by comedians and longtime friends Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang.
- The two met through New York's comedy scene and developed a friendship that gives the podcast its particular chemistry. They're not simply two interviewers asking celebrities about their latest projects; they're friends riffing, disagreeing, reminiscing, and building jokes together.
- Las Culturistas is not a conventional entertainment-news podcast, rather it explores how people experience culture, and why certain things become meaningful, iconic, embarrassing, or inexplicably beloved.
- One of the podcast's defining features is “I Don't Think So, Honey!”, where someone gets a short window to rant about something they cannot stand. It might be an annoying social habit, a celebrity trend, or something extraordinarily specific.
- The podcast's most visible expansion is the Las Culturistas Culture Awards, an annual celebration that began as a live event in 2022. By 2025, the ceremony had made the leap to television on Bravo, with streaming availability on Peacock. The awards come with ridiculously specific categories, along with a mixture of satire and genuine affection.
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