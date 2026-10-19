Disney+ Taps "American Horror Story" Director for "Afterlife with Archie" Series

The zombie apocalypse is coming to Riverdale. Over the summer, we learned that one of the most popular, and arguably most surprising, comic stories in the history of the Archie series was set to be adapted into a series for Disney+. The series will almost certainly be one of the scarier things found on Disney+, but the series may have found the perfect person to make it happen.

What's Happening:

Deadline reports that producer/director Alfonso Gomez-Rejon has been brought on board as director and executive producer of the first two episodes of Afterlife with Archie.

Based on the comic series by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and Francesco Francavilla, Afterlife with Archie sees the town of Riverdale overrun by the living dead after a spell from fan favorite Sabrina the Teenage Witch goes haywire, causing a zombie plague to infect the town.

Gomez-Rejon is known for directing such films as Me and Earl and the Dying Girl, but he's also helmed more than a dozen episodes of American Horror Story, including two episodes from the current season.

The director of the first episodes of any series often sets the tone, and bringing in somebody with real horror experience shows an intent that Afterlife with Archie isn't going to be pulling its punches. There's clearly an intent to make this one chilling.

Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, who wrote the original comic, also produced some of the most recent Archie adaptations, including the popular series Riverdale and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. He will be producing Afterlife as well.

No specific release date has been set but Afterlife with Archie is expected to arrive on Disney+ during the Halloween season in 2027.

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