Paul Bettany and Ruaridh Mollica Attend Rome Film Fest for VisionQuest

The first two episodes of VisionQuest are now streaming on Disney+, and while that means you can watch them anywhere, I think we can all agree that watching them at the Rome Film Fest is better. Stars Paul Bettany and Ruaridh Mollica certainly think so.

What's Happening:

A special screening of VisionQuest recently took place at the Rome Film Fest.

The first two episodes of the show, along with a preview of Episode 3, were screened for the audience.

Paul Bettany and Ruaridh Mollica were both in attendance at the event and looked quite dapper.

The duo also met several versions of Vision who were on hand for the event.

The pair also spoke at the event and signed autographs.

The first two episodes of VisionQuest are now streaming.

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