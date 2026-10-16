Paul Bettany and Ruaridh Mollica Attend Rome Film Fest for VisionQuest
When in Rome...
The first two episodes of VisionQuest are now streaming on Disney+, and while that means you can watch them anywhere, I think we can all agree that watching them at the Rome Film Fest is better. Stars Paul Bettany and Ruaridh Mollica certainly think so.
What's Happening:
- A special screening of VisionQuest recently took place at the Rome Film Fest.
- The first two episodes of the show, along with a preview of Episode 3, were screened for the audience.
- Paul Bettany and Ruaridh Mollica were both in attendance at the event and looked quite dapper.
- The duo also met several versions of Vision who were on hand for the event.
- The pair also spoke at the event and signed autographs.
- The first two episodes of VisionQuest are now streaming.
More MCU News:
- Check out our look at the recent VisionQuest Collection in New York City.
- Take a look back at the best Vision moments in the MCU.
- Check out our full review of VisionQuest.