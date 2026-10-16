Paul Bettany and Ruaridh Mollica Attend Rome Film Fest for VisionQuest

When in Rome...
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The first two episodes of VisionQuest are now streaming on Disney+, and while that means you can watch them anywhere, I think we can all agree that watching them at the Rome Film Fest is better. Stars Paul Bettany and Ruaridh Mollica certainly think so.

What's Happening:

  • A special screening of VisionQuest recently took place at the Rome Film Fest.
  • The first two episodes of the show, along with a preview of Episode 3, were screened for the audience.
  • Paul Bettany and Ruaridh Mollica were both in attendance at the event and looked quite dapper.

  • The duo also met several versions of Vision who were on hand for the event.

  • The pair also spoke at the event and signed autographs.

  • The first two episodes of VisionQuest are now streaming.

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Dirk Libbey
Dirk has been covering the entertainment industry, with a focus on theme parks, for over 10 years. Writing for Laughing Place is the first time he wasn't the only staff Disney nerd. His time not spent inside a theme park is spent wishing he was inside a theme park, and waiting for kids to get tall enough to go on all the rides.
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