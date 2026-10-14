From "Age of Ultron" to "WandaVision," Here's 10 Memorable MCU Moments for The Vision So Far

VisionQuest has just debuted on Disney+, (Check out Ben Breitbart's review for Laughing Place), offering MCU fans the next chapter in the ever-evolving story of the synthezoid hero, the Vision. It's been quite the journey for Vision to date, ever since the character was introduced in 2015's Avengers: Age of Ultron and Paul Bettany made his leap from the voice-only role of Tony Stark's AI program, JARVIS, to playing this new physical being.

So let's look back on ten memorable moments for Vision so far, as he entered the world, fell in love, died (and died some more), and returned (and returned some more).

It's a Vision!

Vision doesn't make his debut until more than halfway through Avengers: Age of Ultron, but it's a memorable introduction; and not just because he does a classic superhero pose upon leaping from the chamber where he was built. His thoughtful, introspective demeanor -- and the fact that he speaks in the familiar voice of JARVIS, even while noting he is not JARVIS -- instantly make an impression. And there are great touches about him as a character from the start, including how he only has a cape because he sees Thor wearing one and seems to admire it, immediately making one for himself.

The Avengers are understandably wary of Vision, thanks to his origins as a body built by Ultron, even as he promises "I am on the side of life. Ultron isn't." But at the same time, his line "I don't want to kill Ultron. He's unique and in pain" ultimately allow for idea that VisionQuest will introduce, which is that Vision saved Ultron's consciousness, even as he destroyed his body (more on that below).

And of course, the scene has a terrific capper, as Vision remarks that he knows there's no way to make the Avengers trust him, even as he does what no one else on the team has done to that point, except for the object's owner, and casually picks up Thor's hammer.

Hammer Time

...which is why I'd be remiss not to include the moment during the battle of Sokovia where Thor has been disarmed and is being choked by Ultron, only for Vision to wallop the vibranium robot with Thor's hammer.

Yes, it would be even more amazing (and crowd-pleasing) when Steve Rogers is able to call the hammer to himself in Avengers: Endgame, but let's not forget that Vision was the first one besides Thor himself to wield Mjölnir in battle, in what was still a very cool moment in its own right. Even as it would go on to create quite the debate between the other Avengers as to whether this meant Vision was the first to meet the "worthy" qualifications of Odin's enchantment upon the hammer, or simply was able to do so because he was an artificial being outside of the parameters of that enchantment. (honestly, they could solve this quickly by asking another robot to pick up the hammer, right?)

Debating Daddy

Vision and Ultron only have one true conversation in Age of Ultron, but it's an excellent one, both cementing who Vision is as a character and setting up where VisionQuest takes both him and Ultron.

When the final Ultron robot tries to flee, Vision stops him, and before he destroys Ultron's body, the two have a quick but important exchange regarding their thoughts on humanity. Says Vision, "Humans are odd. They think order and chaos are somehow opposites and try to control what won't be but there is grace in their failure. I think you miss that."

Ultron dismisses Vision's observation, insisting humanity is ultimately doomed, which Vision actually says he agrees, but adds "A thing isn't beautiful because it lasts." Words which will have more importance as his story continues.

...and then be blows up Ultron, even as VisionQuest will later tell us, that doesn't mean he's actually getting rid of his robotic "father" entirely.

Accords-ing to Vis

The Sokovia Accords would cause a huge rift between the Avengers that would eventually become physical, but after the team was first told about the intention for the United Nations to have control over the Avengers' actions, Vision had some big thoughts on the matter that once more reflected how much he analyzed the world around him, with the intention of doing the most good.

Vision was for the Accords, pointing out that the number of potentially world-ending events that occurred has grown massively in the time since Tony Stark became Iron Man (and, on a meta level, since the MCU began). Vision's ensuing straightforward observation was that when it came to the Avengers' presence leading to new threats, he felt, "There may be a causality. Our very strength invites challenge. Challenge incites conflict. Conflict breeds catastrophe. Oversight is not an idea that can be dismissed out of hand."

A Pinch of Paprika

With so much going on in the Avengers movies they appeared in, Vision and Wanda's romance was not given much actual screen time prior to WandaVision, meaning the handful of encounters we saw between them had to do a lot of heavy lifting. That made their one scene on their own in Captain America: Civil War especially notable, as they cooked together and we saw Vision actually show physical nervousness around someone he was clearly growing to care deeply for, all while trying to flirt in his own awkward way with lines like "Wanda, no one dislikes you."

Even as the scene ultimately gets more tense, because Vision was trying to follow Tony Stark's orders to keep Wanda inside Avengers headquarters, following the accidental deaths she caused in Lagos, he couldn't stop himself from showing his affection. When he explains Tony's wishes, she asks him "What do you want?" to which he replies "For people to see you as I do."

All that, plus it's the scene where Vision says "Alternatively, we could order a pizza!" in his oh-so Vision way.

Dying (Twice)

It might seem a bit mean to include a guy's death scene among his memorable moments, but Vision had a standout one... especially since he died twice within a couple of minutes of screen time!

With Thanos coming for the mind stone held in Vision's head, the Avengers tried to figure out a way to remove it from Vision without killing him, in order to then destroy the stone before Thanos could assemble all the infinity stones together. When they ran out of time, and Thanos was nearly at Vision, Vision made the noble decision that Wanda had to destroy the stone then and there and kill him in the process, given the fate of the universe at large was at stake. It was a heartbreaking scene, as he told the woman who loved him "It's not fair. It shouldn't be you but it is. It's alright. You could never hurt me." And so Wanda went through with it, because she had to...

...but then Thanos just used the time stone to reverse the very recent past just enough to bring Vision back to life, only to violently tear the reassembled mind stone from Vision and kill him all over again! So now Vision was dead again, but without his sacrifice meaning anything, since Thanos would then use the infinity stones to snap his fingers and kill half the universe. In conclusion, Thanos is a jerk!

Glamor and Illusion

Having covered Vision's most miserable moment, let's go to a goofy one! Recreated by Wanda as a recreation within the magical hex she'd put over the town of Westview, the Vision was now part of Wanda's surreal sitcom-based reality. And in one of these evolving scenarios, the two were performing as the magicians "Glamor and Illusion" at a town benefit, all while playing out a Bewitched-type scenario where they're in a black and white, 1960s-era sitcom, trying to keep their powers a secret from the neighborhood.

Vision nearly ruins things though when he accidentally ingests gum into his artificial body, causing him to essentially act drunk at the magic show and giving Paul Bettany the chance to show a whole different, endearingly silly side of Vision. Stumbling around the stage, he keeps yelling out "flourish!" instead of just adding flourish, while casually showing off his synthezoid abilities of super strength, flight, and intangibility in ways that Wanda needs to keep magically covering for, in order to sell them as parlor tricks to those watching the show.

Good Grief

If there's a most frequently quoted line of Vision's, it has to be "What is grief, if not love preserving?" And those quotes and memes are well-earned, because what a great line it is! It comes in the midst of a terrific overall scene as well, as Wanda's journey into her own history has her recalling a key conversation she had with Vision while they were both Avengers, before they became a romantic couple.

This was when Wanda was raw with emotion over losing her brother, Pietro, only for Vision to offer a surprisingly comforting shoulder for her, backed by his insight into what it means to feel things. His earnest words about how he's never truly had a loved one himself leads to that aforementioned line, as he helps her see that she can take at least some comfort from the good memories of the person she loved because, as he notes, "It can't all be sorrow, can it?"

Great scene, great line, and it also gives us an important additional moment to show how Wanda came to fall in love with Vision.

Theseus Saves the Day

WandaVision's finale involved the replica Vision made by Wanda battling the original Vision; or his original body at least, which had been rebuilt but wiped of all memories, sent by the agency SWORD to kill Wanda and free Westview.

Their fight came to an end though when the replica Vision began to get this other, now ghostly white Vision, to reason with him, explaining how they both contained elements of what was once the one and only Vision. He brought up the Ship of Theseus paradox and the question of what is the true version of something that has had its parts continually replaced while its old parts are used to build a new version of itself. With this "White Vision" coming to agree that both versions are simultaneously not the ship yet also the ship, and the same goes for the two Visions, he allows the replica to unlock his memories of his past life.... before finally declaring "I am Vision" and flying off to the events of VisionQuest.

Another Goodbye (For Now)

At the end of WandaVision, Wanda was finally convinced she needed to end the hex and free Westview's residents, with the replica Vision glad she was finally doing the right thing, even though it meant he would cease to be because he was created within the hex.

But now aware of all that had come before, he noted his own long history as a "a voice with no body. A body but not human. And now a memory made real. Who knows what I may be next?" And he gave Wanda more hope for the irfuture, telling her "We have said goodbye before, so it stands to reason..." and letting her finish the thought with "We'll say hello again."

Of course, Wanda would then go on to seemingly die herself in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. But many things are possible in the MCU, as Vision's many different lives are a testament to. So somehow, some way, it sure seems like another reunion just may be in the cards for the Vision and the Scarlet Witch down the line.

New episodes of VisionQuest debut Wednesdays on Disney+.