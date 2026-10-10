Photos: The VisionQuest Collection Comes to NYCC, and it's Stunning

The next chapter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is VisionQuest, and considering it's the third part of a trilogy, and the first two parts are seen by many as the best of MCU television so far, there is a lot to be excited about. The show is part of New York Comic Con and has built an incredible art gallery that has to be seen to be properly appreciated.

What's Happening:

The NYCC activation is called the VisionQuest Collection, and it purports to be a peek inside the mind of Vision, but is structured like a traditional art gallery.

A large part of the collection consists of famous pieces of art or famous art styles, with Vision, and occasionally Ultron, taking over as the primary characters.

Vision's self-portrait looks like it could have been painted by Van Gogh.

Michelangelo's iconic "The Creation of Adam" is now " The Creation of Vision" with Vision seemingly given life through a wild mix of Ultron, Iron Man, and Hulk.

"American Gothic" has been reimagined as "Synthezoid Gothic"

Ultron and Vision take over the classic "Nighthawks" with "Mindhawks"

Munk's "The Scream" is now a screaming Vision

"The Great Wave off Kanagawa" is now 'The Great Wave off the Witches' Road," a fantastic Agatha All Along reference.

"The Birth of Vision" in the style of "The Birth of Venus" by Botticelli with all of Vision's creators around him.

Wanda and Vision take on the roles of Hellelil and Hildebrand

Another chunk of displays in the gallery are key items in the life of Vision, and possibly also props used in the MCU films.

The Sokovia Accords

A calendar from WandaVision.

Some of Vision's books.

A S.W.O.R.D. helicopter drone.

A third element of the collection gets very red, as we see key moments in Vision's life created as movie posters.

Then everything is bathed in a red light in an area that has clearly been invaded by Ultron.

This one has its own art, including a version (or perhaps a Vision) of 'The Garden of Earthly Delights."

This is a television setup that we've seen in the trailers for VisionQuest

Vision Shakespeare

Vision da Vinci

If the episodes of VisionQuest are as creative as this installation, we're in for a great show when it premieres October 14.

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