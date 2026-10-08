"Marvel Zombies" Set to Return for Three Specials Over the Next Three Years

The twisted world of "Marvel Zombies" will continue with three new specials, from the worlds of Captain America, Moon Knight and Guardians of the Galaxy.

Even more Marvel Zombies is on the way, in the form of three new specials coming over the course of the next three years.

What's Happening:

Fans of Marvel Zombies will be pleased to know that more is on the way, but you're going to have to wait, as three specials will be released in 2027, 2028 and 2029.

Those specials, which like the series will stream on Disney+, are as follows: The Winter Soldier – Halloween 2027



The Fist of Khonshu – Halloween 2028

The Last Guardian – Halloween 2029

Earlier this year, Brad Winderbaum, Head of Television, Streaming, and Animation at Marvel, revealed that the next chapter of Marvel Zombies was in active development.

The Marvel Zombies concept originated in the pages of Ultimate Fantastic Four in 2005, written by Mark Millar, before spinning off into its own limited series written by The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman.

The original comic run was famous for its dark humor and gruesome depiction of heroes retaining their intellect (and witty banter) while being driven by an insatiable hunger.

The franchise made its MCU debut in the What If...? Season 1 episode "What If... Zombies?!" before spinning off into the 2025 animated series.

All episodes of the aforementioned series are now streaming on Disney+. Check out our Marvel Zombies tag for Mack's recaps of his episode and his series review.

The Zombies are back from the dead 🧟🪦



Marvel Animation’s #MarvelZombies returns starting Halloween 2027 with all-new specials on Disney+. pic.twitter.com/0i6uL7RBcY — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) October 8, 2026

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