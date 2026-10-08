Robert Downey Jr.'s happy Coffee Brand Introduces "Avengers: Doomsday" Themed Cans

"Doomsday is coming. We brought coffee."

Doomsday may be coming, but at least you'll be caffeinated – as Robert Downey Jr's coffee brand happy is introducing a new Avengers: Doomsday collab.

What's Happening:

  • happy has dropped a new collector's edition ready-to-drink coffee line in collaboration with Marvel Studios' Avengers: Doomsday.
  • Celebrating a "happy Doomsday," the new collab features eight collectible can designs showcased legends of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including:
    • Black Panther
    • Captain America
    • Gambit
    • Mister Fantastic
    • Mystique
    • The Thing
    • Thor
    • Doctor Doom, played by happy co-founder Downey
  • Taste-wise, the lineup features four of happy's most popular RTD options: classic and tahitian vanilla cold brews as well as vanilla and chocolatey chip lattes.
  • Each can contains 11oz of delicious coffee, printed with high-resolution, tactile graphics.
  • Marvel fans will be able to get their hands on these limited-edition cans at retailers nationwide, including all Albertsons banners, Amazon, HEB, Kroger Stores, pOpshelf, Raley's Supermarkets, Schnuck's, Sheets, and select CVS and Target locations.

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