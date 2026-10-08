Robert Downey Jr.'s happy Coffee Brand Introduces "Avengers: Doomsday" Themed Cans
"Doomsday is coming. We brought coffee."
Doomsday may be coming, but at least you'll be caffeinated – as Robert Downey Jr's coffee brand happy is introducing a new Avengers: Doomsday collab.
What's Happening:
- happy has dropped a new collector's edition ready-to-drink coffee line in collaboration with Marvel Studios' Avengers: Doomsday.
- Celebrating a "happy Doomsday," the new collab features eight collectible can designs showcased legends of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including:
- Black Panther
- Captain America
- Gambit
- Mister Fantastic
- Mystique
- The Thing
- Thor
- Doctor Doom, played by happy co-founder Downey
- Taste-wise, the lineup features four of happy's most popular RTD options: classic and tahitian vanilla cold brews as well as vanilla and chocolatey chip lattes.
- Each can contains 11oz of delicious coffee, printed with high-resolution, tactile graphics.
- Marvel fans will be able to get their hands on these limited-edition cans at retailers nationwide, including all Albertsons banners, Amazon, HEB, Kroger Stores, pOpshelf, Raley's Supermarkets, Schnuck's, Sheets, and select CVS and Target locations.
More on Avengers: Doomsday
- Ahead of Avengers: Doomsday's arrival in theaters on December 18, 2026, we took a look at what some added scenes in Avengers: Endgame - Encore might mean for Doomsday.
- Iman Velani and Frank Alvarez have been counting down to Doomsday with a new podcast, which will return for more episodes in November.
- happy isn't the only caffeinated Doomsday collab, as Dunkin' Donuts will introduce a slew of beverages and donuts themed to Marvel.
- Avengers, X-Men, and Fantastic Four team members assemble for a new "Silence Your Phones" PSA featuring much of the Avengers: Doomsday cast.