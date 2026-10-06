Dunkin' Donuts is Counting Down to "Avengers: Doomsday" with Limited Time Menu

When Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters in December, it's going to be huge at the box office. This makes a film of this magnitude a big opportunity for other brands as well. We've already seen Doomsday moving a lot of merchandise, but its newest collab may be the sweetest of them all as Dunkin' Donuts is getting its own Doomsday menu.

What's Happening:

Dunkin' Donuts has released details on an upcoming Avengers: Doomsday menu that will include drinks, donuts, and other collectables beginning November 4.

For those who use Dunkin' for their morning coffee, a number of Avengers options are coming: Iced Captain'ccino: Espresso, caramel flavor and coffee milk, lightly blended and served over ice for a bold, frothy sip worthy of any hero. Clobbered Cloud Latte: Espresso, whole milk and toasted white chocolate flavor topped with Cookie Butter Cold Foam and crumbles inspired by The Thing’s rocky exterior. Wakandan Daydream Refresher: Berry Clementine Refresher, raspberry flavor and oatmilk topped with Purple Marshmallow Cold Foam for a bright, creamy sip inspired by Black Panther. Optic Blast Lemonade: Sweet-tart lemonade charged with blue raspberry flavor and inspired by Cyclops. Doom’s Orders Energy: Green Apple Dunkin' Zero, sparkling water, and Purple Marshmallow Cold Foam create a sweet, tart and fizzy sip inspired by Doctor Doom. Doom Cloud Latte: Espresso, whole milk, mocha swirl, and vanilla flavors topped with Sweet Cold Foam and cocoa powder. Dark, velvety, and Doom-worthy.



Three donut options will also be available: Doomsday Donut: The fan-favorite Brownie Batter Donut returns with chocolate icing and green and chocolate sprinkles inspired by Doctor Doom. Avenging Donut: A cotton candy-filled donut topped with vanilla-flavored icing and red, yellow and blue sprinkles representing the Avengers, X-Men and Fantastic Four. Doomsday & Avenging MUNCHKINS Donut Hole Treats: Glazed Chocolate and Buttermilk MUNCHKINS® receive villain- and hero-inspired treatments for two bite-sized sides of the ultimate event.



While these items will disappear once you've finished devouring them, a few collectable items are also available for fans who want something to hold on to.

Doctor Doom 25-Count MUNCHKINS Tin will be available for $14.99 with a 25-count MUNCHKINS purchase.

Avengers: Doomsday-Themed Tumblers ($24.99): Designs inspired by Doctor Doom, the Avengers, X-Men and Fantastic Four.

($24.99): Designs inspired by Doctor Doom, the Avengers, X-Men and Fantastic Four. Avengers: Doomsday-Themed Color-Changing Mug ($14.99): A black mug that transforms to reveal film and Dunkin’ branding with character-inspired icons.

Avengers: Doomsday-Themed Glove Cup Sleeves ($14.99): Collectible designs inspired by Doctor Doom, Black Panther, Mister Fantastic and Captain America.

Avengers: Doomsday-Themed Character Cup Sleeves ($8.99): Artwork inspired by Doctor Doom, the Avengers, X-Men and Fantastic Four.

Dunkin' calls these items the "opening scene," indicating that some more Avengers: Doomsday-themed surprises are still in store as we get closer to the film's release.

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