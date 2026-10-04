It's the Witching Hour as New Poster for "Avengers: Doomsday" Arrives at San Diego Comic Con Málaga

Fans are getting a look at a new poster that has been revealed at San Diego Comic Con Málaga, making a promise that is sure to delight fans when they appear during Avengers: Doomsday.

What's Happening:

Those in attendance at the event were treated to a special recorded message from Anthony and Joe Russo, the directors of Avengers: Doomsday, who introduced a surprise appearance from three of the film’s stars: Anthony Mackie, David Harbour, and Winston Duke: Sam Wilson/Captain America, Alexei/Red Guardian, and M’Baku, respectively.

The trio spoke about the eagerly anticipated sequel before screening an extended trailer and revealing the poster.

In Avengers: Doomsday, beloved heroes from three distinct universes will be set on a deadly collision course and face an existential threat unlike anything they’ve ever encountered.

The film is directed by Anthony and Joe Russo; produced by Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito and Jonathan Schwartz; and stars Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Pedro Pascal, Paul Rudd, Anthony Mackie, Florence Pugh, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Wyatt Russell, Channing Tatum, Simu Liu, Ian McKellen, Hayley Atwell, Tom Hiddleston, James Marsden, Patrick Stewart, Joseph Quinn, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Letitia Wright, Lewis Pullman, Kelsey Grammer, Kathryn Newton, Danny Ramirez, Winston Duke, Alan Cumming, Hannah John-Kamen, Rebecca Romijn, Alex Livinalli, Mabel Cadena, with Tenoch Huerta Mejia.