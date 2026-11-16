Limited-Time Magic: Disney Cruise Line Guests Receive Walt Disney World Park Tickets as Part of Select Sailings Next Year
And less than a year ago it was decided that land and sea vacations were to be separated.
In a surprising turn (and then some!) Disney Cruise Line voyagers on select sailings can receive Walt Disney World theme park tickets as part of their cruise vacation for a limited time.
What's Happening:
- Devotees may recall that late last year, Disney Cruise Line changed their ways and Walt Disney World Resort park tickets and resort stays would now have to be booked separately and would not be available as an add on to cruise bookings.
- Now, nearly a year later, they're putting a brand new twist on that idea and literally giving away Walt Disney World Resort park tickets.
- If booked by January 6, 2027, those taking a Disney Cruise Line voyage on select Florida sailings between April and September of 2027 will receive Walt Disney World theme park tickets included in their voyage.
- For those sailing on those select voyages of four nights or longer, each guest ages 3 and older at the time of sailing will receive a 2-Day Walt Disney World theme park ticket.
- For those sailing on those select voyage of three nights or longer, each guest ages 3 and older at the time of sailing will receive a 1-Day Walt Disney World theme park ticket.
- Each of the tickets are valid for admission to one park per day for use as part of a cruise vacation. Read: These tickets are NOT tickets that could be used to visit multiple parks per day (also called "Park Hopping).
- Additionally, theme park reservations must be made in advance when using these tickets. The tickets are also not valid for separately-ticketed events like Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party or Disney After Hours events.
- Tickets will be delivered via My Disney Experience, and will appear in the user's account within 20 days before the cruise departure - using the primary email address in the cruise reservation. Users must have or make a My Disney Experience profile with the attached email to receive the tickets.
- Interestingly, according to the fine print in the offer, those booking Concierge rooms and Suites are NOT eligible for this offer. This offer is also unavailable with any other offers or discounts - including the Guaranteed Stateroom with Restrictions offers.
- Disney Vacation Club Members can also book these select voyages using their points.
- For more information about this offer and to book your voyage aboard any Disney Cruise Line voyage, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel!
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