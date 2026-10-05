Funko Drops a Ton of New "Avengers: Doomsday" Collectibles

The cast of Avengers: Doomsday is completely massive, and so it probably should be expected that the merchandise surrounding it will be as well. Funko hasn't dropped a new Pop figure for every single character in the movie, yet, but they're off to a good start.

What's Happening:

Funko has revealed what is certain to be only the first wave of Avengers: Doomsday-related vinyl toys. All the major MCU characters that we're expecting to be in the new film are represented, alongside all the various X-Men franchise characters we know will be part of the adventure.

While it's impossible to know if the new figures are an indication of which characters are most important in the film, the likes of Namor, Shang-Chi and Gambit are here ahead of some other notable characters.

If you've gotten to the point that your Funko Pop collection is taking up too much space, then there are also the miniature Bitty Pop figures.

If you're looking for Avengers: Doomsday spoilers in the collection, there isn't much obvious going on here (those items are probably being saved for after the film hits theaters, but there are a couple of interesting items.

There are multiple versions of Doom, including the Doctor Doom figure above and this Lord Doom figure. Considering the Multiversal aspects of the story, we could be seeing multiple versions of Doom, or this could just be a costume change.

Doom is also getting this special die-cast version for fans who want to take their collection to another visual level.

I'm also digging this figure of red Guardians, who looks like he's about to go on vacation more than fight for the fate of humanity.

And of course Steve Rogers has his own figure, which only has him in the casual clothes that we've seen in the trailer. If he gets a new costume in the movie, that's being kept under wraps.

The collection, and this isn't all of them, is available at select retailers now and can be purchased online here.

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