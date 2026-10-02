New Avengers: Doomsday Figure Celebrates the Return of Steve Rogers

The Countdown to Avengers: Doomsday is on, and with it fans have a lot of questions about just what's going to happen. Some of the biggest questions surround the return of Chris Evans' Steve Rogers, and if you're particularly excited to see that, there's a new collectable figure that you won't want to miss.

What's Happening:

Collectible figure company Sideshow has announced a brand-new Steve Rogers figure inspired by Avengers: Doomsday.

The 1/6 scale figure is based on the likeness of Chris Evans himself and promises realistic skin textures and a detailed beard.

The figure comes with interchangeable arms and hands, including one hand holding Mjolnir.

Rather than being a Captain America figure, this is a Steve Rogers figure, as he's wearing the same shirt, jacket, and pants combo that has been seen in the Doomsday trailer. There are no spoilers here.

Here's a look at all the pieces included, including a life-size ring that will come with a special edition of the figure.

No information regarding a release date or the cost has been announced, but you can register for updates to get more information as it becomes available.

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