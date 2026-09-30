Russo Brothers on the X-Men Character They're Most Excited to Have in "Avengers: Doomsday" and Their Approach to Doctor Doom

o be able to work with those actors is like a dream come true for us."

Anthony Russo described bringing back actors like Patrick Stewart as Professor X, James Marsden as Cyclops and Rachel Romijn as Mystique as "Part of the sort of

miracle," noting that in the comics, the Avengers and X-Men could always interact, "and then, as they segued into the cinema, it got divided between different Hollywood studios. We never imagined the day that they could find their way back to one another. So, the fact that we can sort of be the facilitators of that and activate that through this movie, we have to pinch ourselves."