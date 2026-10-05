"Countdown to Avengers: Doomsday" Podcast Promises More Episodes

I honestly thought it was a bit weird that a podcast called Countdown to Avengers: Doomsday was going to be wrapping up months before the movie it was counting down to was released. But now it appears the show is going on a little hiatus and will return soon.

What's Happening:

A recent post on Twitter has announced that the Countdown to Avengers: Doomsday podcast, starring Iman Velani and Frank Alvarez, which just wrapped its first five episodes, will be back in November.

The initial five-episode run covered the five major MCU movies of the Infinity Saga: The Avengers, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame.

It's unclear what projects will be covered in the next batch of episodes, but it seems likely that films from The Multiverse Saga will be included, likely movies with key characters or plot elements involved, like Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness or The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

An exact return date was not announced but depending on the number of episodes, we'll likely see it drop in mid-November, with new episodes hitting weekly right up until Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters in December.

The podcast is currently available on all podcast platforms, as well as YouTube and Disney+. Plus, you can check out our recaps of the first three episodes.

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